Neogen® to Participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that the Company will participate in the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

David Naemura, Neogen's Chief Financial Officer, will present at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast and presentation materials, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Neogen Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations/events-presentations and click on the event webcast link.

About Neogen

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Media Contact

Bill Waelke, VP, IR & Treasury
BWaelke@Neogen.com

