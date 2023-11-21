KBR Wins Gold in 2023 Viddy Awards

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it had been honored by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP) with two 2023 Gold Viddy Awards.

Formerly the Videographer Awards, the Viddy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in video and digital production skills and is one of the most coveted awards in the video industry.

KBR's Global Capabilities video and Global Recruitment video were selected from more than 2,500 entries from across the United States, Canada, and 22 other countries in the 2023 competition.

"Our team of marketing and communications professionals is honored to receive this recognition," said Philip Ivy, vice president of KBR Global Communications and Marketing. "KBR has undergone a transformative change, and it is exciting to tell the world who we are and about the career opportunities we offer through these videos."

Since 1994, thousands of production and communication professionals have entered their best and most creative work for the Viddy Awards. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Viddy Awards website at viddyawards.com.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 34,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 33 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

