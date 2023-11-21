Flipboard CEO Mike McCue Launches First Podcast About the Fediverse

Mozilla's Mitchell Baker, TechDirt's Mike Masnick, Others Explore the Future of Social Media on "Dot Social"

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mike McCue, co-founder and CEO of Flipboard, the creator of the world's first social magazine, introduces a new podcast and video series titled " Dot Social '' to shed light on the current transformation of social media. The podcast explores the Fediverse from all angles: societal, cultural and technical. Following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, a noticeable shift in the social media landscape has emerged. A significant number of users have transitioned to decentralized platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky, while Meta's Threads has attracted almost 100 million monthly users .

Hosted by Flipboard co-founder and CEO Mike McCue, Dot Social is a new podcast and video series spotlighting leaders at the forefront of the open social web movement. (PRNewswire)

Dot Social offers listeners expert insights, discussions on decentralized platforms, and the future of social media.

Dot Social listeners will be treated to expert insights, discussions on decentralized platforms, and the future implications of an open social web. Guests include Mike Masnick, the founder and editor of the technology and policy blog Techdirt ; Mitchell Baker, CEO at Mozilla and chairwoman of Mozilla Foundation ; Tony Stubblebine, Medium 's CEO, who is leading the company's Fediverse strategy including the launch of its own Mastodon instance; Evan Prodromou , key contributor to the ActivityPub protocol used in decentralized social networks; Ian Forrester , the Senior Firestarter at BBC R&D , one of many leading the BBC's experimental move into the Fediverse with a Mastodon server at social.bbc ; Tim Chambers, co-founder of Dewey Digital and creator of the quarterly X/Twitter Migration report; and John Battelle , entrepreneur and author best known for co-founding Wired magazine.

Today's move away from Facebook and Twitter/X to decentralized social media reflects the shift from walled gardens, much like the transition from AOL to the modern web, presenting new opportunities for innovation and investment. Recognizing this pivotal moment, McCue, the serial entrepreneur behind digital platforms like Flipboard, Tellme, and Paper Software, formerly a member of the Twitter board and vice president of technology at Netscape, compares this present moment to the internet's early days of promise.

"The ongoing evolution in the world of social media echoes the pioneering days of the web," said McCue. "With Dot Social, I aim to demystify these changes, offering listeners insights into both the evolving platforms and the core philosophies underpinning them."

Dot Social Host and Flipboard CEO Mike McCue

A serial entrepreneur, Mike McCue has developed digital platforms that have revolutionized how we consume and share content. McCue's journey in the tech industry began in 1995 with Paper Software, which introduced the world to 3D web interactions. This innovation led him to become head of technology at Netscape, playing a key part in ushering in the era of the web.

Driven by a passion for making information more accessible, McCue co-founded Tellme Networks, a pioneer in voice-recognition software. Recognizing its potential to transform access to information, Microsoft acquired the company in 2007.

More recently, as the driving force behind Flipboard, McCue created the first social magazine for people to 'flip through' stories that inspire and inform their day. From its early days as a social magazine for iPad to its impressive growth fueled by content curation and AI-driven personalization, McCue's foresight has continually set new industry standards.

Beyond these ventures, McCue's contributions to the digital sphere are manifold. Serving on Twitter's Board of Directors between 2010 and 2012 and mentoring numerous tech startups, he continues to be a beacon of progress and innovation in the tech world.

About Flipboard

Flipboard is the world's first social magazine where people go for information and inspiration. On Flipboard, quality articles, videos, podcasts and products are recommended for enthusiasts, by enthusiasts from around the world. It is a platform that lets people spend time on their interests, develop deeper understanding of issues, and share the best ideas with others by collecting them into their own Flipboard Magazines. Download Flipboard for free in any app store or visit flipboard.com . Follow Flipboard on Mastodon , Bluesky and Threads .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flipboard