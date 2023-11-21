Consumers Plan to Decrease Holiday Spending in Light of Student Loan Repayments

National survey indicates financial strain heading into the holiday season

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey sheds light on the financial challenges faced by Americans this holiday season as student loan repayments resume. Study.com surveyed 1400 consumers with a focus on teachers' experiences, finding that the majority of consumers plan to cut costs and nearly a quarter of consumers plan to cut their holiday spending by $251 to $500, indicating a substantial adjustment in their holiday budgets.

The data found that:

- 60 percent of consumers plan to reduce holiday spending

- Teachers demonstrate an even stronger commitment, with 65 percent planning to reduce their Thanksgiving expenses.

- For the December holiday season, consumers are resolute in their plans to cut costs, with 63 percent looking to reduce their holiday spending.

- Teachers lead the way with 72 percent of them determined to decrease their December holiday expenditures.

The study also delved into the financial challenges faced by both consumers and teachers in managing their expenses and repaying loans. Some key findings include:

- The most common outstanding loan amount for both groups falls in the range of $20,000 to $30,000.

- The majority of respondents in both groups, 47 percent of consumers and 59 percent of teachers, have already made budget adjustments to accommodate loan repayments.

- A significant portion of both consumers (41 percent) and teachers (50 percent) are utilizing their savings to pay off their loans.

- A substantial number of respondents, 37 percent of consumers and 51 percent of teachers, have already taken or are planning to take a second job to meet their financial obligations.

The survey revealed that stress caused by loan repayments is impacting personal relationships and 54 percent of consumers and 61 percent of teachers expressing decreased confidence in the loan system after federal government errors.

In response to these financial challenges, the study highlights the most common areas where consumers and teachers plan to cut expenses:

For Consumers:

- Dining out: 49 percent

- Entertainment: 48 percent

- Personal shopping: 43 percent

For Teachers:

- Entertainment: 50 percent

- Dining out: 48 percent

- Vacations: 46 percent

Additional monthly income needed for loan repayments shows that 22 percent of consumers and 26 percent of teachers require between $251 and $500.

The survey was conducted online across the United States in October 24, 2023 by Pollfish on behalf of Study.com. The survey polled 1,400 individuals, 500 Teacher and 900 consumers, each with federal student loan debt. The participants, all between the ages of 18 and 54—with a notable 62% falling into the key 25 to 44-year-old demographic—provide a critical view of their financial status in the wake of student loan repayment obligations.

For more information and to see the full survey visit: https://study.com/resources/student-loan-repayment-impacts-holiday-spending.html

Study.com opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for over 30m learners and educators a month through K12 curriculum, college courses, tutoring, and test preparation. Used in over 10,000 school districts nationwide, Study.com is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study.com is named on the 2022 and 2023 GSV150, a list of the world's most transformative private companies in education. The company has donated $27 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

View original content:

SOURCE Study.com