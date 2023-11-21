Adjust Report Finds SKAN 4 Migration Leads To Decreased Cost Per Acquisition And Increased Conversion Rates on TikTok

SKAN 4's elongated attribution timeframe resulted in a 37% improvement in CPAs and 220% in CVRs for apps in TikTok's beta testing

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust , in partnership with TikTok, today released Mastering SKAN 4: The essentials for iOS success to arm mobile marketers with the knowledge to scale SKAdNetwork (SKAN) campaigns on iOS. From beta tests of 37 apps across the US, UK and Japan, TikTok found that SKAN 4's elongated 35-day attribution window – in contrast to SKAN 3's 1-3 day window – has led to a higher volume of recorded conversions, facilitating a more comprehensive and precise evaluation of campaign effectiveness. When considering all additional conversion values and their impact on performance results, TikTok saw an overall improvement of 37% in cost per acquisition and a remarkable 220% improvement in conversion rates.

"Mobile app marketers are eager to refine their iOS campaign measurement and optimization strategies with privacy-centric attribution, but there's still hesitancy about moving to SKAN 4," said Katie Madding, Chief Product Officer at Adjust. "With the continued industry shift toward prioritizing user and data privacy, now is the time for a shift in mindset toward the possibilities of post-ID attribution on iOS. The data-backed insights detailed in our guide empower growth marketers to dig into and embrace SKAN 4's functionality."

Adjust's ebook details how to leverage SKAN 4's new features to maximize campaign visibility and performance on iOS, diving into use cases for different verticals and business models. It also reveals how TikTok and Adjust support SKAN 4 functionality and explores:

SKAN 4's major features and how they work on a technical level. These include three attribution windows (and additional postbacks), fine and coarse conversion values, shift from campaign ID to source ID, lockWindow, web-to-app attribution, and more flexibility with decreasing conversion values.

How to make the switch from SKAN 3 to SKAN 4. Most importantly, marketers can run SKAN 3 and SKAN 4 simultaneously and don't need to do anything to actively start receiving SKAN 4 postbacks. Adjust and TikTok detail key steps to build a SKAN 4 strategy to start leveraging its features for more granular measurement and growth.

Unlocking SKAN 4's strategic potential. Marketers can learn how to set up and map conversion values in the most effective way, as well as optimize campaigns for maximum crowd anonymity.

The ebook also offers a sneak peek at SKAN 5, including expected upgrades and additions, as well as a wish list for new features. For additional insights and to download the full ebook, click here .

