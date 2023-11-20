Stand for Health Freedom Endorses Jonathan Emord for U.S. Senate

Stand for Health Freedom endorses Jonathan Emord for the U.S. Senate in Virginia.

CLIFTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of its 590,000 advocates worldwide, Stand for Health Freedom has endorsed Jonathan Emord for the U.S. Senate in Virginia. Emord, a renowned constitutional litigator who has defeated the Food and Drug Administration in federal court on constitutional grounds a record 8 times, expressed his gratitude for the endorsement: "It is my great honor to receive Stand for Health Freedom's endorsement. I have long respected this highly effective advocacy organization for its stalwart defender of individual liberty and health freedom."

Paid for by Emord for VA (PRNewswire)

Like Stand for Health Freedom, Emord has consistently advocated individual freedom of choice and opposed vaccine and mask mandates and centralized government control over health care.

Stand for Health Freedom (SHF) is a 501 (c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to informing and activating a grassroots movement to protect health and families nationwide. SHF's endorsement reads in part:

"Stand for Health Freedom supports candidates who make and support policy to protect and expand individual and family choice in matters of personal health. We believe Jonathan Emord will defend and expand these rights for Virginia residents."

About Jonathan Emord—

A renowned constitutional law and litigation expert, Jonathan Emord has successfully battled the federal bureaucracy for over 37 years. He holds the record for defeating the Food and Drug Administration on constitutional grounds, 8 times, more than any other attorney in American history. He has authored five critically acclaimed books on law and government. Together, with his wife Sheryl Emord and their twins Justice and Angelica, they call Clifton, Virginia home.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emord for VA