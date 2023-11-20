$650m Boston Team to Create New Independent RIA: Stablepoint Partners

Longtime Partners Choose Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions as Custodian for New RIA

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablepoint Partners is proud to announce that it has officially launched as an independent SEC-registered investment advisory firm.

Based in Braintree, Massachusetts, Stablepoint Partners is an independent advisory firm committed to delivering tailored planning, high-touch personalized service, and comprehensive investment solutions to help clients achieve financial stability, confidence, and success at every point in their journey.

Stablepoint will be led by Co-Founders Christopher Griffith, CFP®, CPWA® and Henry Wheelwright, CFP®, longtime partners with decades of collective experience serving executives, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational families. Prior to Stablepoint, the partners managed the Griffith Wheelwright Group since 2001, and have recently been recognized by Forbes as Best-In-State advisors for 2022 and 2023. They will be joined by Claire A. Smith, CFP®, who will serve as Wealth Advisor, and an experienced client service team, including AnneMarie Daly and Allyson Cellucci.

"We created Stablepoint to embrace the full value of independence and reimagine the experience we deliver to help clients achieve their goals," said Christopher Griffth, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "At the heart of everything we do will be our role as fiduciaries – with a focus on protecting the best interests of clients through objective advice, tailored solutions, and service excellence."

As part of the firm's new offering, Stablepoint will provide a full spectrum of robust and integrated services, advanced digital tools and technologies, and top-tier resources to help clients manage their unique and complex financial needs.

"Everything we do is centered on clients – serving as advisors and coaches across financial life," said Henry Wheelwright, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "To do so, we conducted careful due diligence across all aspects of our business to align a world-class offering and ecosystem for clients, including the selection of Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions to provide our clients with best-in-class services, resources and an ever-evolving open architecture network," said Mr. Wheelwright.

"We are excited to align with Stablepoint Partners – a next generation team focused on delivering an exceptional experience to their clients," added Richard Lofgren, Head of Advisor Engagement of Goldman Sachs Advisor Solutions. "Goldman Sachs has developed a dedicated platform to do just that – and we look forward to continuing to innovate and provide our various solutions to help Stablepoint achieve its vision of serving clients with evolving wealth needs."

About Stablepoint Partners

Stablepoint Partners, LLC is an independent advisory firm committed to delivering tailored planning, highly personal service, and comprehensive solutions to help clients achieve financial stability, confidence, and success at every stage of life and point in their journey. Stablepoint Partners is a registered investment advisor. For additional information and disclosures, please visit our website: www.stablepointpartners.com

SOURCE Sammons Wealth