Zoom Room Celebrates Largest Location Grand Opening in NYC, Signifying Rapid Growth Milestone

Breakthrough Expansion Supported by New Hire Matt Collins, Vice President of Franchise Development, as Zoom Room Eclipses 50 Franchise Openings This Year

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoom Room, an industry-leading dog training destination, proudly announces the grand opening of its first-ever New York City location, Zoom Room Chelsea. A monumental achievement within the company's rapid expansion, the Chelsea opening marks 50 open units this year, while Zoom Room remains well on their way to surpassing 200 units signed nationwide at the close of 2023. With nearly 600,000 dogs living in New York City, Zoom Room is poised to make a strong impact on the canine community and their human families by introducing them to a new kind of training method and environment.

Zoom Room logo (PRNewswire)

"Zoom Room Chelsea represents a pivotal milestone in our journey. Our commitment to fostering the bond between dogs and their owners has been at the heart of our expansion," remarked Mark Van Wye, CEO of Zoom Room. "This marks not just an opening but a testament to our motto: we don't train dogs, we train the people who love them. We're thrilled to bring our unique approach to dog training to the vibrant landscape of New York City."

Zoom Room Chelsea promises to deliver a one-of-a-kind dog training and socialization experience, setting a new standard in positive training methods that equally prioritize both owners and their furry companions. With an emphasis on socialization, this approach is tailor-made for the widespread diversity that makes up the unique population of New Yorkers. Zoom Room Chelsea visitors can look forward to a comprehensive array of group or private training classes, and indulge in signature social events such as Doggy Discos, Pup Pilates, and more.

More than a revolutionary facility, Zoom Room Chelsea is aims to act as a genuine community hub, enriching the lives of dog owners and their four-legged friends. Located at 129 West 25th Street, Zoom Room Chelsea will be opening its doors on November 18, and welcome visits to enjoy a space that fosters quality time, celebrating a special bond that transcends conventional training to promote experiences that enhance the lifestyle of the community.

The Chelsea location is just the first in a series of developments planned across the Northeast, solidifying Zoom Room's expansive trajectory and serving as a testament to the success of its business model for a diverse set of communities.

Underscoring Zoom Room's commitment to fostering better dog/human relationships across the country, the company has recently brought on experienced franchise executive Matt Collins, who will serve as Vice President of Franchise Development. In this role, Collins will lead the franchise development team in identifying and growing Zoom Room's network of franchises as the organization continues to rapidly expand nationwide. Collins has over thirty years of franchise business experience. Prior to joining Zoom Room, he served as the US Director of Franchise Development at Tropical Smoothie Café, Inc. for all franchise sales activities across the Southeast, Northeast, and Midwest.

"Our commitment to creating a profitable and rewarding venture for franchisees remains unwavering. Zoom Room's innovative approach to canine training and socialization has a wide appeal to all dog owners, ensuring a strong market presence and customer base," said Matt Collins, VP of Franchise Development. "I look forward to working with our talented team to identify, mentor, and act as the go-to resource for potential franchisees. Together, we will shape the future of dog training and create new opportunities with passionate entrepreneurs who share our vision."

For more information on Zoom Room, visit https://zoomroom.com/ . For those interested in learning about franchise opportunities: https://zoomroom.com/franchise/ .

ABOUT ZOOM ROOM

Established in 2007, Zoom Room® is a venture-backed and revolutionary indoor dog training gym, recently recognized as one of the Top 40 fastest-growing consumer service brands in the United States per the Inc 5000 list. Zoom Room's mission is to deepen the bond and communication between dogs and their human companions through its focus on socialization, positive reinforcement, human education, and interactive learning. Accolades include rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list and their esteemed list of Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. They are also the authors of the best-selling dog training book, Puppy Training in 7 Easy Steps and Ultimate Puppy Training for Kids. Committed to social responsibility, Zoom Room celebrates responsible pet owners and actively collaborates with animal rescue and welfare organizations at both local and national levels. Discover more about how Zoom Room is redefining the pet industry at https://zoomroom.com/ .

Contact:

5WPR

zoomroom@5wpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zoom Room