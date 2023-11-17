SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Kenvue Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 8, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue") (NYSE: KVUE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Kenvue securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Kenvue's May 2023 initial public offering.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Kenvue includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kenvue faces potential headwinds as a result of confirmed concerns about the efficacy of phenylephrine, which it knew or should have known; (2) Kenvue did not discuss risks relating to the efficacy of phenylephrine (or "PE") in its IPO, the utility of which had been questioned since at least 2007; (3) while the Company disclosed risks relating to litigation, it did not disclose specific risk relating to potential litigation arising from adverse findings on the efficacy of phenylephrine; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

DEADLINE: December 8, 2023

Aggrieved Kenvue investors only have until December 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

