SPOC ANNOUNCES TED WILKE AS PRESIDENT

New Leadership Propels Company Culture, Growth and Innovation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC, a family of innovative power conversion technology companies, announces the appointment of Ted Wilke as President. Wilke will lead the SPOC team to enhance the company's product offerings, expand its market presence, foster sustainable growth and strengthen its renowned Lift Up culture.

Wilke boasts 22 years of senior management experience, including the past 13 as Vice President of SPOC. As VP, he played a crucial role in advancing strategic initiatives within global operations, contributing to sales, marketing and channel development. His innovative thinking played a pivotal role in the conception and launch of SPOC's newest hybrid energy brand, SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies, as well as driving market growth in the company's oil & gas automation business.

His leadership is critical to the organization's status as a leader in cutting-edge technology for the energy sector. He has been instrumental in SPOC's global impact, helping the company build a portfolio of Fortune 500 clients and ensuring exceptional value for customers.

Before joining SPOC, Wilke served as a Product Line Manager at Eaton Corporation. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin.

"Ted brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in drives, inverters, electrical power and control systems," Robert L. Mason, CEO of SPOC, said. "His dedication to our Lift Up culture, our vision and our commitment to excellence makes him the ideal choice to lead our company into the future."

This appointment underscores SPOC's commitment to nurturing internal talent and recognizing the exceptional capabilities of its team members. Wilke's ability to strategically guide the company toward continued success and global impact is highly regarded. SPOC has a promising and bright future under his leadership.

"The SPOC family of companies stands at the forefront of innovation, and I am honored to lead a team that's passionate about customer success. Our journey is defined by the engines of cutting-edge innovation, informed with deep-seated experience and powered by our people. We're crafting solutions that energize industries and empower societies," said Wilke. "With a foundation built on engineering and practical field knowledge, my goal is to continue to solve our customers' specific challenges, propelling them toward a dynamic and sustainable future."

For more information about SPOC and its family of innovative power technologies — GRID, SCADA, and Automation — please visit the website at www.spocautomation.com .

ABOUT SPOC:

SPOC is a family of innovative technology companies with deep expertise in power conversion electronics that are changing how the world produces and uses energy. SPOC solves intractable problems in multiple industries, from oil & gas to onsite and critical power. The company continues to earn national recognition for a unique company culture, Lift Up, that fosters innovation at all levels to continually push back the boundaries of "what's possible."

In 2020, SPOC was recognized as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in America, and in 2024, Business Alabama magazine named SPOC one of the Best Companies to Work for in Alabama. These accolades, along with SPOC's inclusion as one of Birmingham's Best Places to Work in 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022, highlight the company's dedication to fostering a vibrant and fulfilling work environment. To learn more about SPOC, visit spocautomation.com

