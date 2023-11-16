Hubble Contacts Welcomes the Holidays with its Biggest Daily Contacts Deal of the Year! Plus, Save on Made to Order Eyeglasses and Sunglasses

Hubble Contacts Welcomes the Holidays with its Biggest Daily Contacts Deal of the Year! Plus, Save on Made to Order Eyeglasses and Sunglasses

The DTC Vision Care Brand Offers Deals Up to 60% Off from Nov. 20 - Dec. 4

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Contacts , the leading direct–to–consumer brand providing high-value and affordable daily contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories , is kicking off the holiday gifting season with unmatched Black Friday and Cyber Week savings.

60% off Hydro by Hubble and SkyHy by Hubble Daily Contact Lenses, discount automatically applied at checkout

40% off Premium Eyeglasses and Sunglasses with Code GIFT40

Stock up on daily contact lenses for the New Year with Hydro by Hubble and SkyHy by Hubble! Hubble Contacts offers a variety of personalizable daily contact lens subscriptions to meet the needs of customers. The ultra-hydrating Hydro by Hubble lenses ($9.99 per eye) feature smooth edges for easy insertion and moisture-retaining materials. Adjacently, SkyHy by Hubble lenses ($11.99 per eye) are engineered using silicone hydrogel material, which doctors typically recommend for its superior oxygen permeability, and have special surface technology to promote wettability.

Enjoy crystal-clear vision all day long with these lenses that combine hydration, advanced breathability, and an ultra-comfortable design. Plus, customers may choose the delivery cadence that fits their lifestyle with delivery options every 2, 4, 6, or 8 weeks – pause or cancel at any time. The 60% discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Discover fashion and functionality with Hubble's stylish collection of eyeglasses and sunglasses. Hand-crafted with scratch and impact-resistant materials, these frames are made to order with or without a prescription, and shipping is always free. Use code GIFT40 at checkout.

"At Hubble, we believe that everyone deserves to see the world clearly and in style," says Hubble Contacts CEO Steve Druckman. "Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are a celebration of not just vision but also of self-expression and comfort. We want our customers to feel confident, comfortable, and stylish while enjoying the best in eye care."

Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity to elevate your vision necessities this holiday season. Visit www.hubblecontacts.com starting November 20th through December 4th to take advantage of these exclusive deals.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hubble@lvpr.com

ABOUT HUBBLE CONTACTS

Founded in 2016, Hubble Contacts is on a mission to create the easiest, most accessible, and affordable contact lens and glasses buying experience in the world. Leveraging its vision care expertise and passion for customer service, Hubble offers high-quality, made-to-order daily wear contact lenses , eyeglasses , sunglasses , and other eye care accessories direct-to-consumers nationwide. To date, Hubble has sold over 400 million lenses.

