Fur La La La La: Suavitel® Introduces Limited-Edition Cuddle Crewneck Sweater for Pets & Their Parents to Cozy Up Together This Holiday Season

Fur La La La La: Suavitel® Introduces Limited-Edition Cuddle Crewneck Sweater for Pets & Their Parents to Cozy Up Together This Holiday Season

Stay merry, not hairy with the power of new Suavitel® Shed Shield Fabric Conditioner

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to hug your pets like never before! Suavitel®, a leading fabric conditioner brand, is bringing fur families even closer together with the limited-edition Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck. This one-of-a-kind sweater is designed for pet parents and their furry best friend to wear together for a heartwarming, picture-purrfect cuddle moment. Yes, that's right -- a sweater that has head holes for both people and their pets.

Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck (PRNewswire)

In celebration of the new innovation, Suavitel® Shed Shield , the brand has created the ultimate cozy cuddle fashion statement—the Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck. Pet parents can get their paws on one of two styles: a two-person + one pet sweater design – or – a one-person + one pet sweater design.

As an extra holiday bonus, each sweater will come with a bottle of Suavitel® Shed Shield, so pet parents can spend more time loving on their pets and less time worrying about fur mess. Suavitel® Shed Shield is the brand's first liquid fabric conditioner specifically designed to repel pet hair1 and fight pet odors.2 Now, with Suavitel® Shed Shield and the Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck there is a purrfect solution to help Saturday movie night cuddles be less stressful and more fun.

"We totally get it—pet fur on clothes is an unwanted accessory! That's why we're excited to bring everyone a super easy, no fuss solution that will make embracing pets even better," said Joe Bylebyl, Senior Brand Manager for Suavitel®. "This season, we're all about helping pet parents 'stay merry, not hairy,' so with our unique sweater combined with the fur-fighting3 power of Suavitel® Shed Shield, people can say goodbye to pet hair3 and hello to more cozy, worry-free cuddles!"

The limited-edition sweater will be available for free, while supplies last, starting on Tuesday, November 28 at 12:00PM ET by registering at www.StayMerryNotHairy.com .

Pet lovers can now submit their email on the website to receive a special reminder email alert delivered directly to them 24 hours before the Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck is available so they don't miss out.

Suavitel® Shed Shield is available in Fresh Scent (MSRP: $5.49 for 46 oz bottle) at Walmart, Family Dollar, and other select grocery stores.

To learn more about Suavitel® Shed Shield, visit www.suavitel.com.

No purchase necessary. Must be legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 18+. Ends when all prizes have been claimed or at 11:59 PM ET on December 1, 2023, whichever occurs first. Official rules are available here .

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including its achievements decreasing plastic waste, saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability, conserving natural resources and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.4 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

1 Versus Detergent Alone

2 Versus Detergent Alone, Against Wet Dog and Cat Urine Odors, Tested On Cotton And Cotton-Polyester Fabrics

3 Repels Pet Hair Versus Detergent Alone

Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck (PRNewswire)

Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck (PRNewswire)

Suavitel® Cuddle Crewneck (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive