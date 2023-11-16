Former NATO Commander and U.S. Non-Profit Announce Initiative to Rally Private American Support to Help Ukraine Win

General Philip Breedlove said US support to Ukraine is needed now, and private American citizens can help

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Spirit of America, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, held a press briefing with US General Philip Breedlove (ret) – a former NATO Commander – to discuss how private American citizens can step up to provide funding, supplies, and vital non-lethal military assistance to help Ukraine defeat Russian aggression.

"Spirit of America is providing capabilities for a nation fighting to defend its very existence," said General Breedlove

During the briefing, Spirit of America announced it has raised $25 million toward a new $200 million fundraising effort to provide Ukraine with the frontline, non-lethal assistance it needs to win.

General Breedlove stated that with continued U.S. government funding to Ukraine in limbo, the U.S. private sector and independent donors are positioned to play a key role in providing the funding and resources needed to help Ukraine defend itself against Putin.

General Breedlove stated that military aid is still the top priority for Ukrainians, but said "high-impact" supplies and non-lethal equipment that can make a difference on the battlefield can be provided by the private-sector. In many cases, the U.S. private sector is able to more quickly deliver urgent needs than cumbersome US procurement processes that can take several months.

"We are at a time where funding is important. We must advocate for government funding, but equally as important is funding private entities that do exactly what Spirit of America is doing," said General Philip Breedlove (Ret.). "This organization (Spirit of America) is providing extremely critical capabilities for use by a very brave nation fighting to defend its very existence, and it is paying off in measurable dividends."

Spirit of America CEO Jim Hake said that Spirit of America's assistance has "saved lives, made an asymmetric impact, and helped Ukraine remove Russian weapons systems from the battlefield." Ukrainian military officials recently credited Spirit of America's investment of $614,000 in frontline communications gear in helping eliminate $3.06 billion in Russian weapons systems – saving countless lives in Ukraine.

Spirit of America Europe Regional Manager Matt Dimmick, who joined the call from Ukraine, said "Ukraine can win if it receives the support it needs." He noted that Spirit of America has closely consulted with US military and Ukrainian partners to determine the most high-payoff ways private American funding can make a difference on the battlefield.

Since February of 2022, Spirit of America has raised more than $65 million and delivered over 800 tons of non-lethal assistance including: surveillance drones, ballistic helmets, bulletproof vests, communications and tactical gear and military vehicles.

Individuals interested in supporting Spirit of America's effort to help Ukraine win can learn more at www.spiritofamerica.org.

