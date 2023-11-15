Ziebart International Corporation Promotes 10-Year Employee to Director of Marketing

TROY, Mich. , Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To ensure sustained growth of its leadership team and maintain marketing excellence at all levels across the brand, Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is proud to announce the promotion of Michelle Chirco to Director of Marketing.

This promotion marks a significant milestone in Chirco's journey at Ziebart, where she began as a marketing intern in 2011. Over the past decade, Chirco has steadily risen through the ranks, gaining tremendous experience in field marketing, advertising, strategy, and execution along with team and budget management skills. Chirco is a Certified Franchise Executive, and currently holds a position on the International Franchising Association marketing committee.

"I am truly honored to still be a part of the company that awarded me my first internship in college," Chirco said. "Having worked my way up from an intern to now Director of Marketing, it is a true testament to the nurturing and growth opportunities that Ziebart provides for their employees. I am excited to step into this new role and look forward to leading Ziebart's marketing efforts to even greater heights."

As Director of Marketing, Chirco will be the lead for developing Ziebart's U.S. marketing strategies, managing a staff of marketing professionals while also maintaining Ziebart's marketing supplier partnerships.

"Throughout her various roles at Ziebart, from intern to leader, Michelle has exemplified the dedication and innovative thinking that drives success within our company," said Thomas A. Wolfe, CEO and President of Ziebart International Corporation. "With her expertise of both marketing and Ziebart, we have the utmost of confidence in her ability to excel in her new position and significantly contribute to Ziebart's growth on a global scale."

To find a Ziebart location near you, head to www.ziebart.com . For more information on Ziebart's franchising opportunities, visit ziebart.com/franchise-opportunities.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 37 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

