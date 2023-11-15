Seedtag Strengthens Its Leadership Team with New CFO and SVP of Strategy

The recent additions of a Chief Financial Officer and a Senior Vice President of Strategy at Seedtag bring added strength to both the leadership team and the company's global operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seedtag , the leading contextual advertising company, recently welcomed two key additions to its leadership team: Eric Lebeau as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Nick Timms as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Strategy. Lebeau is located in Madrid, while Timms is based in the UK. Both roles are essential to continue driving Seedtag's global strategy in the new phase of growth the company is entering.

As CFO, Lebeau oversees Finance, FP&A, Tax, Legal, Compliance, and M&A strategy with a team of 40, leveraging technology for improved finance processes and settling a data-driven mindset. Timms leads a global team of 10, focusing on go-to-market strategies, helping clients get more from their partnerships with a privacy-preserving approach, and driving product-driven solutions aligned with Seedtag's clients' strategic objectives.

Eric Lebeau brings Seedtag more than 18 years of experience in the logistics and shipping industry, including roles at multinational companies like DHL and GeoPost. From these positions, Lebeau acquired significant knowledge in Finance and M&A and served as CFO of the GeoPost subsidiaries in Spain (SEUR). In 2020, Lebeau entered the tech industry as CFO at Packlink, where he successfully completed the sale of the company before becoming the leader in Finance for the EMEA region at Auctane.

Lebeau says of his appointment: "I'm very excited to take my career further in the Ad-Tech industry with Seedtag. The company operates in 15 countries, with clients and teams from more than 30 different nationalities. Its diversity makes it a great place to learn from people with various perspectives and backgrounds. Joining Seedtag gives me a fantastic chance to work with young, talented people with many creative ideas. I'm genuinely inspired by how much Seedtag has already achieved, and I can't wait to help shape the company's future."

Nick Timms joins Seedtag with 15 years of experience working on both the buy-side and sell-side of the media companies MiQ, GroupM, and DailyMail. He comes with a mix of commercial and product leadership expertise. At MiQ, he served as Global Chief Commercial Strategy Officer. Before joining Seedtag, Timms worked as a consultant for the company.

Timms says of his new role: "During my 6 months of consulting with Seedtag and my regular visits to its headquarters in Madrid, I've been continuously impressed by its amazing culture and talented people. Seedtag pushes the boundaries of our industry with cutting-edge contextual capabilities. This phase in Seedtag's growth is truly unique and offers fantastic opportunities for expansion in our rapidly evolving contextual field. I'm genuinely thrilled to be part of this exciting journey with such an exceptional team."

Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at Seedtag, commented: "I extend a warm welcome to Eric and Nick as they join our leadership team. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive experience will be invaluable as we steer Seedtag's global strategy in this exciting new phase of company expansion. I'm convinced their contribution will help us seize new growth opportunities."

