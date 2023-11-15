MAZDA CX-90 PHEV SELECTED AS A GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2024 FAMILY TRAVEL AWARDS WINNER

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) announced today that the Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Family Travel Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/familytravel2024.

The Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Family Travel Awards. (PRNewswire)

The Mazda CX-90 PHEV is built on Mazda's all-new large platform with families in mind. The three-row crossover perfectly blends its high-performance appearance with world-class refinement to meet the needs of modern families including spacious seating options to accommodate up to eight passengers, ample cargo space, and a hands-free rear power liftgate, all designed from the ground up to keep your family comfortable while on the road.

The CX-90 PHEV puts family safety first with Mazda's robust suite of safety technology which reinforces the driver's confidence and focus by helping to prevent the chance and severity of collisions while protecting the passengers as much as the driver. Every CX-90 PHEV comes equipped with a large suite of i-Activsense safety features including Vehicle Exit Warning, Smart Brake Support, and Secondary Collision Reduction System to help keep all your loved ones protected.

"We're thrilled that the Mazda CX-90 PHEV has been named a winner of the 2024 Family Travel Awards by Good Housekeeping," said Brad Audet, CMO of Mazda North American Operations. "Mazda is constantly working to make sure that drivers and their families feel connected, comfortable and safe in their vehicles. The CX-90 PHEV is designed with families' unique needs in mind from its spacious seating to keep passengers happy to a wide list of standard safety features and intuitive technology making each trip feel relaxing and comfortable for the whole family. Winning a Good Housekeeping 2024 Family Travel Award reinforces why the CX-90 PHEV was made, to give families the optimal driving experience."

The CX-90 PHEV offers flexibility for families as the first Mazda three-row crossover to run all-electric for trips within a 26-mile range or on a flexible hybrid system of combustion and electric for longer journeys. This allows families to get the best of both worlds as they head to memorable events or road trips.

Whether for daily activities or weekend trips, passengers are kept comfortable and satisfied through amenities, such as USB-C charging, HVAC vents, and upgraded interior lighting, available in all three rows to help ensure a quality experience in any seat. The CX-90 PHEV is truly designed with families in mind and optimized for their needs.

About Mazda North American Operations

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

