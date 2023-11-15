Hollysys Automation Technologies Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $199.9 million , an increase of 17.6% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Gross margin was 34.6%, compared to 31.1% for the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 34.8%, compared to 31.3% for the comparable prior year period.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $31.6 million , an increase of 47.9% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $32.2 million , an increase of 40.3% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.51 , an increase of 45.7% compared to the comparable prior year period. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.52 , an increase of 40.5% compared to the comparable prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $28.2 million .

Days sales outstanding ("DSO") of 145 days, compared to 171 days for the comparable prior year period.

Inventory turnover days of 84 days, compared to 79 days for the comparable prior year period.

See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended September 30, 2023.

In the industrial automation segment, the Company maintains an emphasis on research and development and technological innovation. In this fiscal quarter, the HOLLiSec-lk220T1 Programmable Logic Controller successfully passed the mandatory national standard testing of the "Critical Network Devices Security Common Requirements" (GB40050-2021). In addition, the Company successfully initiated the trial production at its Tianjin facility in this fiscal quarter. The facility is capable of delivering high-quality products and cost-effective customized solutions while ensuring small batch and multi-variety deliveries, which is expected to further empower the Company's future development.

In the chemical and petrochemical sector, the Company successfully assisted in a 20,000-ton hydrogen production from green electricity project. In collaboration with Sinopec, the Company provided an integrated solution for this project, which encompassed functions ranging from basic control and intelligent management. This breakthrough solution successfully addressed the challenge of achieving flexible and cost-effective hydrogen production while maintaining continuous and stable supply in fluctuating power scenarios. Additionally, the Company supported the low-carbon transformation of a Yunnan clean energy development company with its HiaAPC, an advanced process control system that can effectively solve the key control problems in complex industrial processes. This enabled an automatic, stable, and precise control of the hydrogen nitrogen ratio, a key process parameter for methanol synthesis reaction, and created significant economic benefits.

In the smart factory sector, the smart factory construction project of Yangfeng Group's synthetic ammonia plant was officially launched, with Hollysys providing the whole-process control optimization of the production equipment as well as the data center and operation platform, intending to establish a top-notch smart factory in China. This project marks further enhancement of Hollysys' comprehensive solution for optimizing whole-process control, digitization, informatization, and intelligent construction of large-scale coal chemical projects.

In the electricity sector, the Company entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with a hydroelectric research institute to collaborate on the research and development of the Hydroelectric Intelligent Distributed Control System (HICS), acting with a common goal to drive the intelligent transformation and advancement of China's hydropower industry.

In Rail Transportation Automation segment, the Company continued to maintain its market position. In the high-speed rail sector, its Automation Train Protection wireless download and intelligent analysis system provided high-tech support for the safe functioning of high-speed railway signal equipment during the Asian Games. The Company also delivered Radio Block Center, Train Control Center, and Element Management System as the Chinese Train Control System Level 3 supplier for the Guiyang to Libo section of the Guiyang-Nanning High-speed Railway. In addition, the Company assisted in the AC counting code transformation project of a station with its ZPW-2000S-M, a railway station coding equipment with strong system compatibility, high integration, and easy maintenance characteristics, which successfully enhanced the maintenance efficiency of the station. In the urban rail transit sector, the Company successfully completed the central level equipment switch for the Building Automatic System renovation project of Beijing Metro Line 4, as well as the network security level protection of the integrated monitoring system of Shenyang Metro Line 10.

In the mechanical and electrical solutions ("M&E") segment, the Company also manifested a stable performance with smooth executions on various projects. The risk monitor and control are still expected to be its focus in this field in the foreseeable future.

With its continuous dedication to the industry and the support of experienced and passionate experts, Hollysys believes that it will continue to create greater value for clients and shareholders.

Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Unaudited Financial Results Summary

(In USD thousands, except for %, number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended September 30,



2023 2022 %

Change









Revenues $ 199,900 170,041 17.6 % Integrated solutions contracts revenue $ 149,701 143,125 4.6 % Products sales $ 14,319 11,773 21.6 % Revenue from services $ 35,880 15,143 136.9 % Cost of revenues $ 130,724 117,194 11.5 % Gross profit $ 69,176 52,847 30.9 % Total operating expenses $ 34,925 36,304 (3.8) % Selling $ 16,184 13,013 24.4 % General and administrative $ 5,530 12,733 (56.6) % Research and development $ 18,356 17,359 5.7 % VAT refunds and government subsidies $ (5,145) (6,801) (24.3) % Income from operations $ 34,251 16,543 107.0 % Other income, net $ 350 1,066 (67.2) % Foreign exchange (loss) gain $ (45) 4,097 (101.1) % Share of net (losses) income of equity investees $ (943) 597 (258.0) % Interest income $ 3,560 3,161 12.6 % Interest expenses $ (317) (143) 121.7 % Income tax expenses $ 5,273 3,880 35.9 % Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling

interests $ (56) 44 (227.3) % Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 31,639 21,397 47.9 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.51 0.35 45.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 0.35 45.7 % Share-based compensation expenses $ 262 1,237 (78.8) % Amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 322 340 (5.3) % Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys

Automation Technologies Ltd.(1) $ 32,223 22,974 40.3 % Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.52 0.37 40.5 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.52 0.37 40.5 %









Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

61,847,885 61,317,302 0.9 % Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

62,197,935 61,940,240 0.4 %









(1) See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about these non-GAAP measures.











Operational Results Analysis for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Total revenues for the three months ended September 30 were $199.9 million, as compared to $170.0 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing an increase of 17.6%. In terms of revenues by type, integrated solutions contracts revenue increased by 4.6% to $149.7 million, products sales revenue increased by 21.6% to $14.3 million, and services revenue increased by 136.9% to $35.9 million.

The following table sets forth the Company's total revenues by segment for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)





























Three months ended Sep 30,





2023

2022





$ % to Total

Revenues

$ % to Total

Revenues

Industrial Automation

117,041 58.5

121,048 71.2

Rail Transportation Automation

57,511 28.8

28,242 16.6

Mechanical and Electrical Solution

25,348 12.7

20,751 12.2

Total

199,900 100.0

170,041 100.0



























Gross margin was 34.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 31.1% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, product sales, and service rendered was 22.1%, 77.6% and 69.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 25.0%, 70.6% and 58.2% for the same period of the prior fiscal year, respectively. Non-GAAP gross margin was 34.8% for the three months ended September, 2023, as compared to 31.3% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts was 22.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 25.2% for the same period of the prior fiscal year. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts.

Selling expenses were $16.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $3.2 million, or 24.4%, compared to $13.0 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase in selling expenses was mainly due to the increase in sales headcount to support the business growth, and the implementation of industry key customer strategy in industrial automation segment. Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 8.1% and 7.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

General and administrative expenses were $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing a decrease of $7.2 million, or 56.6%, compared to $12.7 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to a $5.5 million decrease in net of allowance for credit losses and a $1.0 million decrease in share-based compensation expenses. Share-based compensation expenses were $0.3 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 2.8% and 7.5% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Research and development expenses were $18.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $1.0 million, or 5.7%, compared to $17.4 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, which was primarily due to a $1.7 million increase in staff cost. Research and development expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 9.2% and 10.2% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

The VAT refunds and government subsidies were $5.1 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $6.8 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, representing a $1.7 million, or 24.3%, decrease.

The income tax expenses and the effective tax rate were $5.3 million and 14.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, as compared to $3.9 million and 15.3% for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year, respectively. The effective tax rate fluctuates, as the Company's subsidiaries contributed different pre-tax income at different tax rates.

Net income attributable to Hollysys was $31.6 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 47.9% from $21.4 million reported in the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys was $32.2 million or $0.52 per diluted share. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys.

Diluted earnings per share was $0.51 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 45.7% from $0.35 for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.52 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, representing an increase of 40.5% from $0.37 for the comparable period in the prior fiscal year. These were calculated based on 62.2 million and 61.9 million diluted weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. See the section entitled "Non-GAAP Measures" for more information about non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Contracts and Backlog Highlights

Hollysys achieved $256.4 million in terms of the value of new contracts for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The order backlog of contracts as of September 30, 2023 was $938.6 million. The detailed breakdown of new contracts and backlog by segment is shown in the table below:

(In USD thousands, except for %)

Value of new contracts achieved for

the three months ended Sep 30, 2023

Backlog as of Sep 30, 2023















$

% of Total

Contract Value

$

% of Total

Backlog Industrial Automation

155,880

60.8

432,210

46.1 Rail Transportation

73,780

28.8

322,151

34.3 Mechanical and Electrical Solutions

26,757

10.4

184,235

19.6 Total

256,417

100.0

938,596

100.0

Ca sh Flow Highlights

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the total net cash inflow was $37.8 million. The net cash provided by operating activities was $28.2 million. The net cash used in investing activities was $15.9 million and mainly consisted of $18.2 million of purchases of short-term investments and $16.9 million of purchases of property, plant and equipment, which was partially offset by $19.1 million of maturity of short-term investments. The net cash provided by financing activities was $29.3 million and mainly consisted of $29.5 million of proceeds from long-term bank loans.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The total amount of cash and cash equivalents was $650.4 million, $611.6 million, and $575.1 million as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, DSO was 145 days, as compared to 171 days for the comparable prior fiscal year and 149 days for the last fiscal quarter; inventory turnover days were 84 days, as compared to 79 days for the comparable prior fiscal year and 81 days for the last fiscal quarter.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation automation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation automation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. As of June 30, 2023, Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 45,000 projects for approximately 23,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

Safe Harbor Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident," or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended

September 30,







2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net revenues











Integrated solutions contracts revenue

$

149,701 $ 143,125 Products sales





14,319

11,773 Revenue from services





35,880

15,143 Total net revenues





199,900

170,041













Costs of integrated solutions contracts





116,586

107,396 Cost of products sold





3,206

3,465 Costs of services rendered





10,932

6,333 Gross profit





69,176

52,847













Operating expenses











Selling





16,184

13,013 General and administrative





5,530

12,733 Research and development





18,356

17,359 VAT refunds and government subsidies





(5,145)

(6,801) Total operating expenses





34,925

36,304













Income from operations





34,251

16,543













Other income, net





350

1,066 Foreign exchange (loss)gain





(45)

4,097 Share of net (losses) income of equity investees





(943)

597 Interest income





3,560

3,161 Interest expenses





(317)

(143) Income before income taxes





36,856

25,321













Income taxes expenses





5,273

3,880 Net income





31,583

21,441













Less: Net income(losses) attributable to non-controlling interests

(56)

44 Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$

31,639 $ 21,397













Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil







Translation adjustments





(7,352)

(70,492) Comprehensive (loss) income





24,231

(49,051)













Less: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests

(64)

116 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd.

$

24,295 $ (49,167)













Net income per share:











Basic





0.51

0.35 Diluted





0.51

0.35 Shares used in income per share computation:











Basic

61,847,885

61,317,302 Diluted

62,197,935

61,940,240

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In USD thousands except for number of shares and per share data)

























September

30,

June 30,









2023

2023









(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 650,413 $ 611,632



Short-term investments



32,100

33,202



Restricted cash



24,392

23,009



Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $63,925 and $73,009 as

of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively



308,788

309,822



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings, net of allowance for credit losses

of $13,908 and $14,439 as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023,

respectively



285,218

253,262



Accounts receivable retention



5,783

7,465



Other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $15,584 and $12,044 as of

September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively



20,389

19,265



Advances to suppliers



31,216

28,493



Amounts due from related parties



28,712

25,906



Inventories



112,261

111,634



Prepaid expenses



280

596



Income tax recoverable



449

649

Total current assets



1,500,001

1,424,935















Non-current assets













Restricted cash



11,174

13,489



Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



1,451

1,746



Accounts receivable retention



7,418

6,587



Prepaid expenses



2

3



Property, plant and equipment, net



145,885

134,626



Prepaid land leases



11,357

11,503



Intangible assets, net



8,079

8,483



Investments in equity investees



46,381

47,603



Investments securities



1,552

1,561



Goodwill



18,827

18,939



Deferred tax assets



11,364

11,937



Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,997

3,436

Total non-current assets



266,487

259,913

Total assets



1,766,488

1,684,848















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities



















September

30,

June 30,











2023

2023









(Unaudited)



(Audited)





Current portion of long-term loans



15,237

15,231



Accounts payable



174,713

170,632



Construction costs payable



11,328

11,085



Deferred revenue



202,782

181,387



Accrued payroll and related expenses



27,752

26,742



Income tax payable



5,667

6,414



Warranty liabilities



3,094

3,238



Other tax payables



14,197

10,504



Accrued liabilities



36,885

36,870



Amounts due to related parties



5,111

6,155



Operating lease liabilities



1,542

1,887

Total current liabilities



498,308

470,145















Non-current liabilities













Accrued liabilities



2,118

2,367



Long-term loans



45,899

16,775



Accounts payable



2,754

2,588



Deferred tax liabilities



12,773

13,069



Warranty liabilities



2,885

2,568



Operating lease liabilities



1,024

1,103

Total non-current liabilities



67,453

38,470

Total liabilities



565,761

508,615

















Commitments and contingencies



-

-

















Stockholders' equity:













Ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized;

62,024,409 shares and 62,021,930 shares issued and outstanding as of

September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively



62

62



Additional paid-in capital



247,170

246,908



Statutory reserves



78,875

78,875



Retained earnings



993,423

961,782



Accumulated other comprehensive income



(119,763)

(112,418)

Total Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. stockholder's equity



1,199,767

1,175,209



Non-controlling interests



960

1,024

Total equity



1,200,727

1,176,233

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,766,488 $ 1,684,848

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In USD thousands)







Three months

ended September 30,

2023







(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 31,583 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation of property, plant and equipment



2,117

Amortization of prepaid land leases



81

Amortization of intangible assets



322

Allowance for credit losses



(6,593)

Gains on disposal of long-lived assets



4

Share of net income of equity investees



943

Share-based compensation expenses



262

Deferred income tax expenses



257 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable and retention



6,219

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



(33,287)

Inventories



(1,293)

Advances to suppliers



(2,901)

Other receivables



(1,240)

Deposits and other assets



315

Due from related parties



(2,969)

Accounts payable



5,315

Deferred revenue



22,545

Accruals and other payables



4,310

Due to related parties



(1,044)

Income tax payable



(515)

Other tax payables



3,768

Net cash provided by operating activities



28,199









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of short-term investments



(18,206)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(16,895)

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



73

Maturity of short-term investments



19,137

Net cash used in investing activities



(15,891)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayments of short-term bank loans



29,545

Proceeds from long-term bank loans



(230)

Net cash provided by financing activities



29,315











Effect of foreign exchange rate changes



(3,774)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 37,849











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 648,130

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period



685,979











Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, in evaluating our results, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

These non-GAAP financial measures serve as additional indicators of our operating performance and not as any replacement for other measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures help identify underlying trends in the Company's business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the share-based compensation expenses, which are calculated based on the number of shares or options granted and the fair value as of the grant date, and amortization of acquired intangible assets. They will not result in any cash inflows or outflows. We believe that using non-GAAP measures help our shareholders to have a better understanding of our operating results and growth prospects.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit and gross margin, gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., basic and diluted earnings per share, or any other measure of performance, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., as well as non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin as gross profit and gross margin, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles. The following table provides a reconciliation of our gross profit and gross margin to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin for the periods indicated.









Three months ended







September 30,







2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Gross profit

$ 69,176 $ 52,847 Gross margin(1)



34.6 %

31.1 % Add:









Amortization of acquired intangible assets



322

340 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 69,498 $ 53,187 Non-GAAP gross margin(2)



34.8 %

31.3 %

(1) Gross margin represents gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenues for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin represents non-GAAP gross profit for the period as a percentage of revenues for such period.



We define non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts as gross profit and gross margin of integrated solutions contracts, respectively, adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles associated with integrated solutions contracts. The following table provides a reconciliation of the gross profit of integrated solutions contracts to non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for %)



















Three months ended September 30,





2023

2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Gross profit of integrated solutions contracts

$ 33,115 $ 35,729 Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts(1)



22.1 %

25.0 %











Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets



322

340 Non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts

$ 33,437 $ 36,069 Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions

contracts(2)



22.3 %

25.2 %











(1) Gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for the period as a

percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period. (2) Non-GAAP gross margin of integrated solutions contracts represents non-GAAP gross profit of integrated solutions contracts for

the period as a percentage of integrated solutions contracts revenue for such period.













We define non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys as net income attributable to Hollysys adjusted to exclude the share-based compensation expenses and non-cash amortization of acquired intangible assets. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income attributable to Hollysys to non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys for the periods indicated.









Three months ended







September 30,







2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)













Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$ 31,639 $ 21,397 Add:











Share-based compensation expenses



262

1,237

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



322

340 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

$ 32,223 $ 22,974















Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods (or on a diluted basis). The following table provides a reconciliation of our basic (or diluted) earnings per share to non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share for the periods indicated.

(In USD thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







Three months ended





September 30,





2023

2022





( Unaudited )

(Unaudited)











Net income attributable to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. $ 31,639 $ 21,397 Add:









Share-based compensation expenses

262

1,237

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

322

340 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Hollysys Automation

Technologies Ltd. $ 32,223 $ 22,974









Weighted average number of basic ordinary shares

61,847,885

61,317,302 Weighted average number of diluted ordinary shares

62,197,935

61,940,240









Basic earnings per share(1) $ 0.51

0.35 Add:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share(2)

0.01

0.03 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.52 $ 0.37









Diluted earnings per share(1) $ 0.51

0.35 Add:

Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share(2)

0.01

0.03 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.52 $ 0.37

(1) Basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for computing basic (or

diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (2) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per share are derived from non-GAAP adjustments to net income divided by weighted

average number of shares (or on a diluted basis). (3) Non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share is derived from non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

for computing non-GAAP basic (or diluted) earnings per share divided by weighted average number of shares (or on a diluted basis).

