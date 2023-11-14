STERLING FINANCIAL GROUP NAMES NEW PARTNER

Investment Advisor Brings Junior Leadership into Ownership

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasadena-based Sterling Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) today announced that Kody Brown, CFP® has been promoted to a full equity partner at SFG. The independent financial planning and investment advisory firm, which is known for its longstanding, intergenerational client base and team approach, was founded by Michael P. Hatch, CFP®, MBA, JD, who has been an independent advisor for 25 years.

"In addition to giving great financial advice, Kody has an extensive background in our field, is integral to our investment committee, and plays a crucial role in handling IT and operational issues for the firm," says founder and President Michael Hatch. "Kody will also serve as an Officer and Director of the Company, assuming certain corporate duties as well," said Hatch. Brown, who has been a financial planner with SFG for over seven years, earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of La Verne, obtained a certificate in Financial Planning from Boston University, and holds the Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) designation. A life-long learner, Brown is also a Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist

(CRPS®), utilizing his expertise to assist small businesses in designing retirement plans, and is currently enrolled as a level one Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), the prestigious investment analysis program.

"Under Michael's mentorship, Sterling Financial Group has been a terrific place to learn the trade, working with young professionals as well as multiple generations of clients on a number of complicated financial issues," said Brown. "And with this equity partnership, I look forward to even greater client interaction, working with Michael and the team to help set strategic priorities, and implement those initiatives for SFG." Brown lives in the San Gabriel Valley with his wife and two young sons where he is actively engaged in the local community and his church. He is an avid sports and outdoor enthusiast, regularly enjoying basketball and hiking.

ABOUT STERLING FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.:

Sterling Financial Group, Inc., (SFG) was founded by Michael P. Hatch, CFP®, MBA, JD, and is based in Pasadena, California, where Hatch has been an independent financial advisor for 25 years. The Southern California firm has clients in more than a dozen states and specializes in working with complex clients and those "once in a lifetime" transitions, such as a business succession, settling the estate of a loved one, or a complicated divorce. SFG clients are frequently generational families that benefit from our unique ability to lead an integrated team, typically featuring attorneys, accountants, valuation or risk specialists, and business managers, all focused on our client's true financial security. Sterling Financial Group, Inc., is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) and acts solely in a fee-only fiduciary capacity, free from any ties to stock or bond broker/dealers, banks, investment, or insurance companies. SFG can reached at 626-440-9192 or their website, www.sterlingfg.com.

