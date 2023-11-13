Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Compliancy Group is Now Part of the American Academy of Pediatrics Member Advantage Programs

Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

GREENLAWN, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compliancy Group is now part of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Member Advantage Programs.

(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Compliancy Group)(PRNewswire)

Compliancy Group will provide AAP Members with automated compliance management and tracking software at a special members-only rate. Compliancy Group's software, the Guard, eliminates the burden of compliance in a simple, fast, and affordable way.

"Healthcare professionals are extremely busy. This is why we aim to make compliance as quick and painless as possible. We are honored to have been selected to provide AAP members a streamlined way to meet their requirements." - Liam Degnan, Senior Sales Engineer, Compliancy Group.

Managing and understanding compliance can take time, making proper compliance an arduous task for busy practices. Compliancy Group's guided software walks you through implementing an effective compliance program.

Compliancy Group Resources
HIPAA Compliance Checklist
HIPAA Recipe Book

About Compliancy Group
Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to streamline HIPAA, Compliancy Group's software includes everything you need - from employee training to policies and procedures. Give your practice peace of mind. Automate, track, and manage all of your HIPAA requirements with software.

As an AAP Member Advantage Program vendor, members can be confident in their compliance program solution. New member customers save 15% on services.

About the American Academy of Pediatrics
The American Academy of Pediatrics aims to attain optimal physical, mental, and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. To accomplish this, AAP supports the professional and personal needs of its members.

CONTACT: Monica McCormack, mmccormack@compliancygroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compliancy-group-is-now-part-of-the-american-academy-of-pediatrics-member-advantage-programs-301984518.html

SOURCE Compliancy Group

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.