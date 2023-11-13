The Adecco Group Earns Two 2024 Military Friendly® Employer Designations

The Military Friendly® Employer designation is awarded to companies that create meaningful and substantial benefits for the military community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Adecco Group , the world's leading talent company, announced today that it has earned two 2024 Military Friendly® Employer designations for its efforts to create sustainable and meaningful career paths for both veterans and military spouses.

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Employer designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,200 companies participated in the 2024 Military Friendly® survey. The Adecco Group ranked:

#1 in the Military Spouse Friendly ® Employer designation for its dedication to hiring military spouses and creating lasting, meaningful initiatives to aid in the progression of their career development.

#9 in the Military Friendly® Employer designation for meeting or exceeding standards in at least three out of four critical areas of commitment to the military community.

For over two decades, The Adecco Group's Military Alliance Program — a partnership between military-affiliated groups and military installations across the country serving veterans, wounded warriors, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses — has established countless initiatives, career support, and positive employment outcomes for veterans and their families.

"It is an honor to receive two Top Ten Military SpouseFriendly® Employer designations," said Mike Small, US President of the Adecco Group. "We recognize the value veterans and military spouses bring to our company, we honor their service by investing in their careers and celebrating their contributions. These designations reflect the Adecco Group's ongoing dedication to advancing the employment, education, and empowerment of military-connected talent. In 2023, we hired 6000 US military veterans and military spouses, and we will continue to invest in our program to deliver an even greater impact to the military community in years to come."

"When our Military Alliance Program began 21 years ago, our goal was to provide the best possible support to the military community and remain committed to our efforts of hiring and retaining military-connected talent," said Rachelle Chapman, Director of the Military Alliance Program. "Today, we are extremely proud to receive two Top Ten Military Friendly® Employer designations. This recognition reflects The Adecco Group's continued commitment to champion the careers of veterans and military families."

Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.

"Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks. We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen," said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.

The Adecco Group will be showcased in the 2024 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

