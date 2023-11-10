Thryv Therapeutics' CEO, Paul Truex, to Present at Piper Sandler's 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Paul Truex to present Wednesday, November 29 th at 3:50-4:10PM in Harlem Track, Kennedy 2, 4th floor.

MONTREAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thryv Therapeutics is pleased to announce its selection as a featured presenter at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, held from November 28th to November 30th, 2023, at Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Paul Truex, Thryv's Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer, will present on November 29th from 3:50 to 4:10 PM in Harlem Track, Kennedy 2, 4th floor.

Mr. Truex will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, November 29th. To book one-on-one meetings, please contact admin@thryvtrx.com.

About Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. (previously LQT Therapeutics Inc.) is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to treat Congenital Long QT Syndromes (LQTS), atrial fibrillation, heart failure and resistant cancers with potent and selective inhibitors of Serum Glucocorticoid inducible Kinase (SGK1). For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

