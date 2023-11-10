CarSaver Creative & Marketing Manager, Lindsay Russi, Honored as the 2023 "Rising Star" at the Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CarSaver proudly announces that Lindsay Russi, the Creative & Marketing Manager at CarSaver, has been recognized as the "Rising Star" in the prestigious 2023 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards. In a highly competitive field of 10 finalists, Lindsay Russi emerged as a standout, showcasing her exceptional leadership and remarkable contributions to the credit union industry.

With a keen eye for innovative design and a data-driven approach, Lindsay Russi has been a driving force behind the exceptional success of multiple credit unions, including EECU, Teachers Federal Credit Union, and All In Credit Union digital auto buying program launches. Through her creative campaigns, she has not only helped credit unions boost auto loans but has also cultivated stronger member loyalty by facilitating seamless vehicle upgrades while maintaining similar payment structures, all achieved through a user-friendly digital experience.

Under Lindsay's expert guidance, her team at CarSaver executed award-winning, custom-branded campaigns to promote the credit unions' new digital auto buying programs powered by CarSaver. These comprehensive campaigns encompassed personalized websites, targeted marketing communications, mail, email, engaging digital content, and compelling TV spots, contributing to a significant boost in awareness and growth for the credit unions' auto loan portfolios. Notably, Lindsay's initiatives led to an outstanding 15X increase in website traffic, translating into substantial deposits from loan payoffs and a surge in new auto loan originations for the credit unions.

According to the Credit Union National Association's Monthly Credit Union Estimates report, credit union members currently hold $407 billion in outstanding auto loans. With an estimated 13.6 million credit union members eligible for an upgrade, the potential to generate a staggering $476 billion in vehicle sales and new loan originations is on the horizon.

Furthermore, Lindsay's impact extends beyond credit unions. Her work with dealer marketing campaigns has significantly supported credit unions in enrolling certified dealer partners, leading to increased car sales and trade-ins for certified dealers and credit union loans.

Key Metrics:

Under Lindsay's leadership, CarSaver's campaigns led to an impressive 500% increase in website traffic for credit unions.

Her initiatives resulted in the generation of millions of dollars in deposits from loan payoffs and new auto loan originations for the credit unions.

About CarSaver:

Launched in 2016, CarSaver is the foremost online automotive marketplace for new and used cars, streamlining the entire process from purchase to home delivery. CarSaver empowers consumers to buy, finance, lease, sell, and trade new and used vehicles effortlessly through a personalized online experience. Trusted by global brands like Walmart, Nissan, iHeartMedia, and SHOP.com, CarSaver licenses its platform to car companies, dealers, and lenders, bolstering their online transactions and securing their auto loan portfolios.

CarSaver's vision for transforming the automotive industry is backed by its robust track record and the recognition it has received. In 2022, CarSaver joined forces with CUNA Mutual Group, now known as TruStage, serving 95% of credit unions in the U.S. This partnership leverages the deep industry experience and a proven track record of success that CarSaver's leadership team brings to the table. By digitally transforming the entire car buying, selling, financing, insuring, and upgrading process, CarSaver and TruStage are working together to save credit union members time and money while future-proofing their business.

