RayNeo Air 2 XR Glasses Revolutionize Wearable Display User Experience, Launched on Amazon US

The user-centric XR Glasses create unparalleled, ultra-comfortable massive-screen enjoyment for home viewers, avid gamers and users on-the-move.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RayNeo™, an industry leader in consumer-grade augmented reality (AR) innovation, has launched its latest RayNeo Air 2 XR glasses for the global markets. Crafted with a user-centric principle, the RayNeo Air 2 delivers cinema-grade vibrant visuals, immersive private audio experiences, and a wealth of customizable features to match users' preferences. All of this is elegantly encased in a comfortable and stylish design.

RayNeo Air 2 (PRNewswire)

The RayNeo Air 2 marks RayNeo's latest achievement in consumer-focused wearable displays, following the groundbreaking success of the RayNeo X2 true AR glasses -- the world's first binocular full-color MicroLED optical waveguide AR glasses.

Riding the wave of display breakthroughs, the RayNeo Air 2 aims to enhance the holistic user experience of XR wearables. Whether you want unrestricted, cinema-quality viewing from any position, to create a personal virtual workspace in a crowded environment, or to dive into seamless gaming adventures, the RayNeo Air 2 opens up a world of endless possibilities for you.

Ultra-Crisp, Ultra-Brilliant, Unparalleled Audiovisuals

The RayNeo Air 2 presents exceptional visuals while using less power and lighter display panels, compared with its predecessor, the GLOMO award-winning TCL NXTWEAR S. Harnessing Sony's latest 0.55-inch Micro OLED screens, RayNeo Air 2's dual Full HD displays unfold an expansive 46° field of view (FOV) with a crystal-clear clarity of 49 pixels-per-degree (PPD). The glasses bring to users a vivid, detailed, and portable visual experience, equivalent to watching a 201-inch virtual screen from six meters away, akin to being in an immersive movie theater.

Thanks to RayNeo's TCL-backed cutting-edge display technology, the RayNeo Air 2 boasts an industry-leading image brightness of up to 600 nits. With a sharpness greater than 0.8 MTF, a 108% sRGB color range, and an impressive 100,000:1 contrast ratio, these glasses transform your real environment into a virtual cinematic studio, fully unleashing XR technology's potential.

Enjoy remarkable dynamic surround immersion powered by RayNeo's latest audio technologies. Engineered with dual super-linear stereo speakers, the well-calibrated sound system delivers a refined bassline for immersive jamming sessions anywhere, anytime. As a pioneer in applying advanced anti-leakage sound techniques to XR glasses, RayNeo introduces an enhanced "Whisper Mode 2.0" version for discreet listening. Enhanced acoustic phase cancellation technology guarantees your privacy while creating a disturbance-free environment for those around you.

Superior Comfort for Extended Wear

Encased in a sleek and lightweight body, the device is around 15% lighter than the TCL NXTWEAR S. Exclusive air-cushion nose pads create a feather-like touch to your nose. The weight distribution is meticulously optimized to reduce pressure on the face, and the enhanced thermal design ensures your forehead remains comfortable even after prolonged use, whether you're lying in bed or resting in an airplane seat.

Innovatively, the glasses offer 9 different wearing options to fit a wide range of face shapes. This versatility is achieved with the nose pads' "front," "middle," and "back" settings, along with three sets of vertical adjustment (for a total of 10°) for the temples, all easily adjustable at your fingertips.

Moreover, the RayNeo Air 2 has attained the industry's top-level eye protection certification from TÜV Rheinland, covering Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light, and Flicker Free. Its advanced vision protection techniques minimize eye fatigue and dizziness, providing users with peace of mind as they relish immersive visuals.

Revolutionary Gaming Companion

Elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level with the RayNeo Air 2, which features a blazing-fast 120Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth gameplay. With simple setups, the glasses can connect to a host of gaming devices, including gaming phones, PCs, and consoles such as the Steam Deck, Sony PlayStation, and Microsoft Xbox.

There's also exciting news for Nintendo Switch enthusiasts with the arrival of JoyDock – the first-of-its-kind, all-in-one adapter customized for this beloved console. When paired with the RayNeo Air 2, JoyDock seamlessly enhances your Nintendo Switch gaming experience, offering immersive thrills on a colossal 201-inch screen. Equipped with a robust 10,000mAh battery capacity, it effortlessly powers both the console and the glasses during hours-long gameplay. Say goodbye to uncomfortable positions, bid farewell to battery anxiety, and take your Switch with you everywhere, thanks to the chic, starship-inspired frame tailor-made for the console that allows for an easy, one-slide attachment.

Personalized Features Tailored to Your Needs

Recognizing valuable feedback from our users, RayNeo has incorporated a personal touch to the latest RayNeo Air 2 glasses. For the first time, these glasses offer unprecedented color adjustment flexibility to users. Wearers can simply fine-tune the glasses' display settings on the "RayNeo XR" app, including saturation, temperature, and color tone, to align with their viewing preferences.

Having concerns about myopia issues? RayNeo has teamed up with Lensology to provide customized, magnetic correction lens solutions for users worldwide. With convenient online ordering and efficient global delivery right to your doorstep, RayNeo ensures that your specifications are met with precision and care.

Pricing and Availability

The RayNeo Air 2 is now available on the RayNeo Amazon US store at a recommended retailer price (RRP) of $379.

The RayNeo Air 2 will also be available from Q4 2023 through RayNeo's regional channels and authorized retail partner stores across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

The JoyDock is expected to be on sale on Amazon US in the first half of December 2023, at the RRP of $99.

To learn more about the RayNeo Air 2, please visit: https://www.rayneo.com/

About RayNeo

RayNeo™, incubated by TCL Electronics (1070.HK), is an industry leader in consumer-grade AR innovation, developing some of the world's most revolutionary AR consumer hardware, software, and applications. RayNeo specializes in the research and development of AR technologies with industry-leading optics, display, algorithm, and device manufacturing.

Established in 2021, RayNeo has launched the world's first full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses, achieving several technology breakthroughs in the industry. Alongside winning the "Best Connected Consumer Device" at MWC's Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2023 with NXTWEAR S, RayNeo also developed the innovative consumer XR wearable glasses, RayNeo Air 2, featuring top-tier, cinematic audiovisual experiences with ultimate comfort.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RayNeo