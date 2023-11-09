Midland BizTalk BR180 Business Radio Now Available for Purchase

The Leader in Two-Way Communication is Now Distributing Its Latest Business Radio – Ideal for Restaurant, Retail, Hospitality, and Light Industry Leaders Seeking to Improve Operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Midland, a leader in two-way radio communication technology and innovation, announced the highly anticipated BizTalk BR180 On-Site Business Radio is now available for purchase from www.midlandradio.com or at Midland approved retailers like HD Supply, B&H Photo, Grainger, SP Richards, and Webstrauntstore.

Midland Radio (PRNewswire)

Ideal for restaurant, retail, hospitality, and light industry applications, the BR180 offers an affordable, ready-to-use solution that dramatically improves operational efficiency for better customer experiences and output.

"The latest addition to our business radios, the BR180, solves a lot of problems for folks who are tired of their business radios failing, breaking or offering spotty reliability," said Kevin Lane, CMO at Midland. "We understand the importance of exceptional communication to improve business growth, build better customer rapport and improve operational efficiencies. We designed the BR180 to the same rigorous standards we apply to radios designed to save lives or stay safe on the trail. Midland's ethos for excellence will help ensure your business is exceeding its goals and improving customer satisfaction."

After speaking with business customers, Midland reimagined the business radio to meet business-specific needs, including:

Comfortable to Wear for Long Periods – The lightweight BR180 comes equipped with a belt clip and holster with a rotating hinge and an ultra-comfortable headset, excellent for multi-hour shifts.

Easy to Use Out of the Box – No special training needed. The BR180 is ideal for businesses that need fast results with very little onboarding.

Long Battery Life – The BR180 holds a charge for 14 hours. Long enough to cover shifts in a variety of industries. The chargers also come with an extra charging slot for hot swaps.

Two-year Warranty – In fast-paced business environments, accidents happen. A solid two-year warranty on the BR180 adds peace of mind for managers and owners.

"Efficiency is a make-or-break metric for an outstanding guest experience at a restaurant like Jack Stack BBQ," said Nick Beffer, general manager at Jack Stack BBQ in Kansas City. "We run a high-volume restaurant that demands exceptional customer service, and without the BR180 we would struggle to quickly communicate between different functions, address customer complaints or seamlessly turn tables. Since we adopted the radio, we've seen an immediate improvement in these areas and many others, we consider it a critical tool."

In addition to adding efficiencies, the BR180 also acts as a key safety device in case of emergencies since it's equipped with NOAA Weather Alerts and doesn't require cell phone or internet service to communicate with others.

The BR180 comes with a headset, battery, and charger at less than half the price of the other competing business radios. The BizTalk BR180 On-Site Business Radio is available as a single pack (BR180) for $109.99 or as a six pack, (BR180X6BGC) for $659.99. For more information or to purchase the radio, please visit www.midlandradio.com or visit any of Midland approved retailers.

About Midland

For over 50 years, Midland has taken a pioneering role in two-way radio technology, introducing CB radio and 14-channel FRS radio technology to the market. Today, Midland is the leading supplier of two-way radios and weather alert radios and an innovator in emergency radio technology. Headquartered in Kansas City, the heart of the country, the Midland brand represents quality, value and reliability, with products sold in leading consumer electronics, sporting goods, specialty outdoor and many other retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.midlandusa.com.

