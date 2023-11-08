"Mirai Speaker" by SoundFun Makes Highly Anticipated Debut in the U.S. Market

Japanese tech company enters the U.S technology space with the launch of the premium model that promises a clear and natural sound experience for everyone

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundFun , a leading Japanese tech company known for pushing the boundaries of innovation, today is proud to release its latest cutting-edge offering, the "Mirai Speaker," to the U.S. market. Designed with state-of-the-art technology that produces "curved sound," the speaker offers a groundbreaking audio experience that focuses on enhancing the clarity of dialogue in TV shows, movies, news, and entertainment without the need to turn up the volume.

Just in time for the holidays, the Mirai Speaker represents a revolution in auditory technology that caters to varying levels of hearing abilities. Now everyone can comfortably enjoy content at the same volume level and with sound quality that remains consistent throughout the experience. SoundFun's commitment to the sound experience considers the needs of every user, enabling all to discover a dialogue and sound experience that prioritizes user comfort and hearing protection.

"With over a decade of research and development, and a growing audience in Japan that has already resonated with over 200,000 satisfied users, stepping into the U.S. market with the introduction of the Mirai Speaker is a truly momentous milestone for SoundFun," said Hiroshi Yamaji, CEO and President of SoundFun. "We are thrilled to introduce an advanced auditory experience to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone can enjoy clear TV spoken sound, both at normal levels as well as from further away. This launch signifies not just a new chapter, but also the commencement of an exhilarating journey for us here at SoundFun, as we strive to redefine the very fabric of acoustic innovation."

The Mirai Speaker isn't just another speaker system, it's an invitation to discover sound that goes beyond amplifying volume. With its innovative AudibleWave Technology, an improvement from the previous version, the Mirai Speaker was designed with two curved diaphragms contrary to the flat diaphragm found in ordinary speakers. The curves help produce sound waves that allow for clear hearing from farther distances. As a result, the Mirai Speaker creates opportunities for increased family time with crystal-clear audio dialogue, without the need to increase the volume to excessive levels.

Key Features of the "Mirai Speaker" also include:

Cutting-edge AudibleWave Technology: The speaker provides exceptional audio clarity that focuses on enhancing spoken dialogue rather than relying solely on increasing the volume.

User-Friendly Set-up : Effortlessly connect the TV and the speaker with just one cable and the power cord and set your preferred volume with either the remote or a simple turn of the dial.

Sleek and Modern Design: Aesthetically pleasing, the Mirai Speaker seamlessly integrates into any home or workplace setting – no matter the size.

With a suggested retail price of $299, the Mirai Speaker is accessible for everyone to enjoy. For more information about the Mirai Speaker and SoundFun, exciting announcements or to shop the brand's premium product, please visit soundfun.net and the Amazon storefront .

ABOUT SOUNDFUN:

SoundFun, a leading Japanese tech innovator, is dedicated to revolutionizing audio experiences. Debuting its latest cutting-edge offering, the "Mirai Speaker," to the U.S. market, the new offering is designed with state-of-the-art technology that produces "curved sound," providing a groundbreaking audio experience that focuses on enhancing the clarity of dialogue without the need to turn up the volume. SoundFun's commitment to inclusivity is evident in its product line and how it reshapes how individuals interact with sound, ensuring accessibility, and providing enriched experiences for all.

