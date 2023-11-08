Just in time for holiday gatherings, new "Lay's Potato Chip to Potato Dish with Matt James" cookbook kit features limited-edition bag and original Lay's mashed potatoes recipe

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendsgiving season is here and Lay's® – America's favorite potato chip – is central to the dinner table with the brand's spin on the viral cooking hack turning Lay's potato chips into a favorite side dish: mashed potatoes.

LAY’S® and Matt James Celebrate Friendsgiving with Mashed Potatoes Made from Lay’s Potato Chips. (PRNewswire)

"Lay's Potato Chip to Potato Dish with Matt James" is an exclusive cookbook kit developed in collaboration with reality television star and ultimate foodie Matt James that makes it more fun than ever for fans to cook mashed potatoes for their Friendsgiving feasts. Because Lay's potato chips are made with real potatoes, the main ingredient of this dish is simple: Lay's Classic potato chips.

The cooking hack made famous by creative foodies on TikTok has generated over 1 million views to date. Now Lay's and James are joining the trend to remind fans they don't need much more than a single bag of Lay's potato chips to make the beloved dish. The kit includes a limited-edition Lay's Classic potato chip bag reimagined for Friendsgiving and an original Lay's mashed potatoes recipe developed by James.

"Holiday gatherings like Friendsgiving are all about sparking joy, and Lay's understands there is no better way to bring a smile to consumers' faces than with good food," said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay. "Since Lay's potato chips are made with real potatoes, we're able to show fans a new way to get creative in the kitchen with this dish and bring a little extra fun to the table this holiday season."

Foodies can head to @Lay's Instagram for a step-by-step guide on how to create the simple recipe, featuring a crispy golden-brown topping and packed with delicious Lay's® Classic potato chips.

"There's nothing I love more than enjoying delicious food with my family and friends, especially around the holidays," said James. "That's why I love playing around with new recipes – and this hack of using Lay's potato chips might be my most fun one yet. I can't wait to share this cookbook kit with people across the country who aren't sure what to serve up this Friendsgiving."

Today through November 12, fans nationwide can win an exclusive "Potato Chip to Potato Dish with Matt James" kit for their very own Friendsgiving by following Lay's and Matt James on Instagram, liking the launch post, commenting with a potato emoji and using the hashtags #LaysMashedPotatoes #Sweepstakes. Fans can also win by following these same steps on X. For more information and official rules, see here.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on X http://www.twitter.com/fritolay . Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on X at www.twitter.com/lays . You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays .

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP ), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com , on X (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com , and follow on X, Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Because Lay’s potato chips are made with real potatoes, the main ingredient of this dish is simple: Lay’s Classic potato chips. (PRNewswire)

