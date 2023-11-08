Intermedia Cloud Communications Secures The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS) Contract, Streamlining Government and Education Contracts for Cloud Communications Solutions

Award simplifies procurement nationwide, enabling government and education organizations to move from outdated and costly on-premises phone systems to the cloud and realize a more mobile, efficient, and productive way to work

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications, a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced that the company has been awarded a contract from The Interlocal Purchasing System, also known as the TIPS Purchasing Cooperative (TIPS). TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. TIPS offers a nationwide procurement path for state, city and county governments, K-12 school districts, and colleges and universities (both public and private). TIPS members benefit from a streamlined purchasing process and receive discounted government pricing from suppliers that have been awarded a TIPS contract. The Intermedia solutions included within this agreement are the flagship components of its intelligent communications and collaboration platform: Intermedia Unite® and Intermedia Contact Center.

As government and educational institutions increasingly adopt remote and hybrid work models, it has become more critical than ever for employees of these organizations to effectively communicate, collaborate, and provide responsive service to the populations they serve from wherever they may be working. Unlike costly, inflexible, and hard-to-maintain legacy on-premises communications systems that limit where and how you can work, Intermedia's highly reliable, secure, and versatile cloud-based solutions are designed to go wherever work needs to happen - with the features found in traditional phone systems and so much more.

Named as the top-rated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform and the Best Overall Business Voice-over-IP (VoIP) system by PC Magazine, Intermedia Unite offers seamlessly integrated voice, video, chat, SMS, file sharing, communications archiving, and more, all in one platform that is easy to use and manage. And for organizations seeking to deliver exceptional customer service to their constituents, Intermedia Contact Center is an ideal omni-channel solution to enable responsive and informed interactions by phone, email, or chat, regardless of location.

"With the TIPS contract in hand, state and local governments, as well as educational entities, can now say goodbye to their costly, outdated, and inflexible on-premises phone systems and move to something better at the discounted pricing that the TIPS contract affords. Our versatile communications solutions help organizations address modern workforce needs such as greater mobility, feature options, efficiency, reliability, and more - all delivered on one tightly integrated platform," said Chris Atha, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales, Intermedia. "This award also offers advantages to channel partners by simplifying a traditionally lengthy and intricate sales process for government contracts, leading to streamlined deal closures and substantial cost reductions."

Both Intermedia Unite and Intermedia Contact Center feature integrated Intermedia SPARK AI technology to drive even greater levels of efficiency and business insight and are backed by J.D. Power-certified technical support and 99.999% uptime service level agreements (SLAs).

To learn more about Intermedia's Unite and Contact Center solutions or how to purchase Intermedia cloud solutions through the TIPS contract, please email sledsales@intermedia.com.

About Intermedia

Intermedia is a cloud communications company that helps over 135,000 businesses connect better – through voice, video conferencing, chat, SMS, contact center, business email and productivity, file sharing and backup, security, archiving, and more – from wherever, whenever. We strive to eliminate the need for multiple communications service providers with a seamlessly integrated portfolio of intelligent communications and collaboration solutions, including our flagship product, Intermedia Unite®, all delivered through one highly reliable and secure platform. With month-to-month contract options, one monthly bill, and one intuitive point of administrative control, and having been certified by J.D. Power for excellence in technical support seven times, Intermedia is committed to providing enterprise-grade products to businesses of all sizes through a simple, Worry-Free ExperienceTM.

As a partner-first company, Intermedia goes to work for over 7,500 channel partners by providing a comprehensive set of programs, resources, and support to help them grow their revenue and maximize their success. Programs include our Customer Ownership Reseller (CORE™) model – which enables partners to resell, package, and manage Intermedia's solutions as if they were their own, while benefiting from highly attractive economic terms and maintaining ownership of their customer relationships – as well as agent models.

Intermedia is also proud to be the exclusive cloud communications platform provider for NEC, a leader in global market share for unified communications with an estimated 80+ million business phone users worldwide.

For more information about Intermedia, visit www.intermedia.com.

