TEVET Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Operating Officer

GREENEVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023

TEVET, a leading supplier of innovative solutions in the aerospace and defense industry with over two decades of experience acquiring test and measurement equipment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Eugene A. Mamajek Jr. as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

As TEVET's COO, Mr. Mamajek Jr. will play a pivotal role in the company's strategic growth and operational excellence. He joins the TEVET team with an impressive track record leading global businesses, translating their vision and strategies into exceptional financial performance. His leadership and deep understanding of technology and the aerospace and defense industries will provide invaluable insight and expertise to TEVET.

"We are delighted to welcome Eugene to TEVET as our Chief Operating Officer," said Tracy Solomon, TEVET's CEO. "His extensive experience, commitment to excellence, and leadership in building high performing teams will be instrumental in advancing our company's mission and vision into 2024 and beyond." "Eugene's appointment reflects TEVET's ongoing dedication to strengthening our leadership team and delivering next-level innovative solutions to our customers."

Mr. Mamajek Jr. brings over three decades of leadership expertise framed by success in identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities to expand businesses and spur revenue and value-based profit growth. Prior to joining TEVET, Mr. Mamajek Jr. served as Chief Executive Officer of IVA'AL based in South Carolina. His corporate tenure is matched only by his extensive 24-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps where he held various leadership positions as an aviator and acquisitions professional, receiving the highest security clearance and leading confidential no-fail mission-critical initiatives.

Mr. Mamajek Jr. holds a Masters of Executive Leadership from University of Washington, Foster School of Business, a BS in Engineering Physics and Aero Engineering from Kent State and DAWIA Level III Certifications in Program Management, Engineering, Cost Estimating and Contract Negotiating.

Mr. Mamajek's innovative thinking and dedication to delivering outstanding results makes him a perfect fit for TEVET as the company continues to expand its reach in the technology and defense sectors. "I am excited to join TEVET, a company that is renowned in the industry for its commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation," said Mr. Mamajek Jr. "I look forward to working with the talented TEVET team and contributing to the company's continued success."

TEVET has two decades of experience as a leading provider of innovative solutions in the technology and defense sectors. The company specializes in acquiring test and measurement equipment, systems and instrumentation for the direct government and the major prime contractors and is committed to delivering high-quality solutions to its customers. With a strong focus on excellence and innovation, TEVET has established itself as a trusted partner in the industry and has been recognized with over 30-plus customer and industry awards. TEVET's mission is to make the complicated easy. TEVET brings an additional layer of unmatched service to the customer while providing transparency into the procurement process and increasing sales velocity. We strive to execute at the highest levels, providing service to Country, Customer, and Community. Founded in 2004 by Tracy Solomon, a third-generation service-disabled veteran, TEVET is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and HUBZone small business. TEVET is headquartered in Greeneville, TN. For further information about TEVET, please visit www.tevet.com.

