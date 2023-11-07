Maersk and Siemens Energy Joint Founders of IPwe's ESG Smart Pool

Streamlining access for innovators, start-ups, and global organizations to embrace and further ESG innovation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IPwe Inc., a global financial technology company providing intellectual property strategy software and analytics, proudly announces A.P. Moller - Maersk A/S ("Maersk") and Siemens Energy have joined the first ESG Smart Pool as Founders. Hosted on IPwe's Smart Intangible Asset Management ("SIAM") software, the ESG Smart Pool will offer expedited and cost-efficient patent licensing of ESG technologies from a pool of over 250 crucial patent assets owned by Maersk and Siemens Energy.

The ESG Smart Pool aims to encourage organizations, regardless of size or industry, to adopt, comply with, and further ESG-related innovations. By streamlining the licensing of patents covering electrical grid operations and energy systems, including storage solutions, materials and additive components manufacturing, transportation and marine technology, defect detection, inspection and communication arrangements, the Smart Pool will allow Members to collaborate and build in various ESG-related technology areas.

The intention is to bring on additional Founders to grow the ESG Smart Pool's available assets covering adjacent and complementary ESG technologies, further enabling Members to benefit from increased access to develop ESG-related solutions and bring these innovations to market.

Simone Frattasi, Head of Global IP at Maersk, shared, "As a Founder of the ESG Smart Pool, Maersk strongly backs its purpose by making a clear and measurable contribution to foster innovation and enable faster adoption of technologies that will improve life for all."

Ishak Jonas Isik, Head of Intellectual Property at Siemens Energy, remarked, "Time is running out, so we need to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable world technologically, as best we can. Innovations are an effective way to do this; they help to make our energy systems more climate-friendly. That is why Siemens Energy is engaging as Founder of the ESG Smart Pool."

Leann Pinto, CEO of IPwe, remarked, "The ESG Smart Pool is a testament to the potential of IP in propelling positive societal change. With their pioneering commitment, Maersk and Siemens Energy are charting a course towards a sustainable tomorrow. IPwe is proud to partner with these top-tier worldwide innovators to seamlessly license their ESG patents through our SIAM platform to other creators and builders."

