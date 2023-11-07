Lumen wins $110 million contract from Defense Information Systems Agency

Company will provide mission-critical fiber and network services

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) recently won an approximately $110 million contract from the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide secure, mission-critical network services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

"Lumen's robust fiber network delivers always-on, 24/7 services that power the U.S. Department of Defense," said Jason Schulman, Lumen national vice president, federal sales. "DISA leverages the Lumen network's strength, diversity and resiliency to achieve its mission of connecting and protecting America's service men and women who help defend our nation."

Under this new contract, Lumen will operate and maintain DISA's fiber backbone, which includes colocation facilities, dark fiber, diverse end-to-end network infrastructure, new fiber builds, and system updates that use new technologies to improve network resilience, decrease latency and increase availability. This award is an extension of an existing network services contract DISA previously awarded to Lumen.

The contract has a ceiling of approximately $110 million over a five-year period of performance from November 30, 2023 , through September 30, 2028 .

Lumen provides more than 11,000 fiber miles in support of the U.S. Department of Defense Information Network.

Lumen proudly supports military and civilian agencies' IT modernization efforts with the security and reliability government agencies need to carry out their important missions.

