INDIAN MOTORCYCLE ANNOUNCES 2024 MODEL YEAR LINEUP, HIGHLIGHTED BY LIMITED-EDITION FTR x 100% R CARBON, INDIAN CHALLENGER ELITE & REDESIGNED POWERBAND AUDIO

Exclusive Collab Introduces 400 Co-Branded FTR x 100% R Carbon Motorcycles,

Delivering a Raw Slice of Americana

2024 Indian Challenger Elite Delivers Ultimate in Style & Exclusivity;

Completely Redesigned PowerBand Audio Raises the Bar for Premium Audio Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Motorcycle, America's First Motorcycle Company, today announced a brand collaboration with the popular American motocross brand 100%, along with its full 2024 model year lineup. Highlighted by a limited-edition FTR x 100% R Carbon, the 2024 lineup features a new Indian Challenger Elite, a completely redesigned PowerBand Audio system, and updates across the entire Indian Motorcycle lineup.

The 2024 Indian Motorcycle lineup delivers a robust offering of American V-Twin motorcycles unlike anything else on the road. Featuring quality craftsmanship, world-class performance and iconic style, Indian Motorcycle features a wide lineup ranging from the sleek and stylish FTR street bike to its Scout and Chief cruisers, to a diverse range of baggers and touring models, including the Indian Super Chief, Indian Springfield, Chieftain, Indian Challenger and fully loaded Roadmaster and Indian Pursuit models.

"It's amazing to think how far we've come in developing and expanding our lineup of motorcycles, delivering a wide range of new models and trim offerings in a variety of styles to meet the diverse tastes and needs of our global riding community," said Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. "Riders are choosing Indian Motorcycle. We're growing share and growing retail volume all over the world. We've received incredible rider feedback and continue to refine, enhance, and fine-tune our lineup and accessories based off this feedback."

FTR x 100% R Carbon

Indian Motorcycle has teamed up with 100% to celebrate riders who dare to carve their own path. With 100% linked to iconic moments that have built today's modern motocross and Indian Motorcycle's celebrated 123-year history in motorcycling, these two American brands have helped shape the rich fabric of motorcycling with their respective trailblazing spirts.

Pulling styling cues from 100%'s roots in action sports, the FTR x 100% R Carbon has been beautifully designed for the performance-minded rider who wants to stand out from the crowd. The bike features a one-of-a-kind Blue Candy carbon fiber tank, headlight nacelle, seat cowl and front fender. Its bright white powder coated frame pops, while gloss paint finishes and red accents throughout deliver a high-quality fit and finish.

Collectively, the FTR x 100% R Carbon is a raw slice of Americana. Built on the top-of-the-line FTR R Carbon, the FTR x 100% R Carbon features even more upgrades and details that set it apart. Striking Indian Motorcycle and 100% co-branding highlight each tank side, its rear seat cowl, and the chin fairing. Race-ready Öhlins® front forks and rear shock spring get custom blacked out treatment for 100% more attitude. A black-finished Titanium Akrapovič exhaust and carbon fiber components — engine covers, chain guard and exhaust heat shield — add custom detailing expected on a limited-edition model. Exacting attention to craftmanship shines with Gilles Tooling parts, including bar-end weights, oil cap and radiator cap.

Nothing is standard about the performance of FTR x 100% R Carbon: featuring a 120-horsepower, liquid-cooled V-twin engine with 87 ft-lb of torque, radially mounted dual-disc Brembo® brakes, a 4-Inch Touchscreen Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND with turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth® connectivity and three selectable ride modes, Rain, Standard and Sport, which deliver a personalized riding experience.

Launching alongside the limited-edition FTR x 100% R Carbon is an exclusive Indian Motorcycle x 100% apparel collection. Offering a diverse mix of men's and women's lifestyle pieces, the collection includes long and short sleeved tops, hoodies, hats, beanies, and sunglasses. The co-branded apparel collection is available in men's sizes S-3XL and women's sizes XS-2XL. Pricing for the Indian Motorcycle x 100% apparel collection ranges from $29.99 to $185.00 and will be available at select Indian Motorcycle dealerships and online starting at IndianMotorcycle.com.

Starting at $18,999, the FTR x 100% R Carbon is highly exclusive, with only 400 motorcycles available around the world. Riders purchasing the FTR x 100% R Carbon will receive a complementary pair of Indian Motorcycle x 100% sunglasses. Bikes will begin shipping to dealers this month.

Indian Challenger Elite

The 2024 Indian Challenger Elite delivers on its promise as the ultimate American bagger. With only 375 available around the world, riders will turn heads with its custom-inspired Charcoal Candy paint scheme, while first-class amenities provide comfort and confidence when logging long miles in the saddle.

The class-leading bagger is standard with Indian Motorcycle's all-new, completely redesigned PowerBand Audio system, featuring four 100-watt speakers, two fairing speakers and two saddlebag speakers, along with an all-new, custom-stitched seat, delivering one-of-a-kind style and all-day riding comfort.

Packing a class-leading, 122-horsepower PowerPlus engine, Indian Challenger Elite delivers incredible V-twin performance with unmatched passing power. The Indian Challenger Elite's premium features include electronically adjustable rear suspension preload from Fox®, Smart Lean Technology, an adaptive LED Headlight, LED driving lights, an adjustable flare windscreen, driver and passenger Headdress Floorboards, heated grips, saddlebag lights, saddlebag closeouts, and three selectable ride modes, including Tour, Standard and Sport, which deliver a personalized riding experience based off rider preferences. All-in, whether riding two-up for a weekend adventure or commuting solo, the Indian Challenger Elite delivers the ultimate in style and exclusivity.

The Indian Challenger Elite starts at $38,499 and will begin shipping to dealers this month.

PowerBand Audio

Redesigned for Indian Motorcycle baggers and touring models, upgraded PowerBand Audio kits raise the bar for premium audio systems with 100-watt speakers that produce higher volume, increased clarity, and more bass. Answering the call from riders, each speaker touts UnderGlow LED accent lighting, which delivers a custom-inspired look that stands out compared to standard audio systems.

The next-generation of PowerBand Audio features powerful sound, all-new styling, factory-backed quality, and easy installation.

Powerful Sound

The 100-watt PowerBand Audio speakers deliver an immediate increase in volume and clarity over the standard 50-watt speakers. PowerBand Audio's new Bass Boost Tune makes the music come alive with deeper bass lines, which result in 50% more bass when compared to previous PowerBand Audio offerings. New Dynamic EQ auto-optimizes in real-time for the highest quality audio as speed and conditions change. Speakers are durable, water-resistant and deliver an immersive listening experience – expertly designed to cut through road, wind, and throttle noise.

Upgraded Style

Featuring updated, custom-inspired style, PowerBand Audio speakers sport a chiseled, modern look and UnderGlow, soft-white LED accent rings. The titanium-plated dome stands out from the crowd and ensures the speakers look as good as they sound.

Intuitive Audio Controls

Once installed, Indian Motorcycle's industry-leading, 7 Inch Touchscreen Display powered by RIDE COMMAND automatically recognizes PowerBand Audio speakers and immediately upgrades the bike's Audio menu. With PowerBand Audio, riders receive a nine-band equalizer to fully customize settings and dial-in levels for any music genre.

Factory-Backed Quality

PowerBand Audio's Power Supply Temperature Protection actively monitors circuit temperature and adjusts to prevent internal damage or system shutdown in extreme heat conditions. The rugged design is water-resistant with an Ultra Coat sealing that provides protection from water, dirt, and debris. PowerBand Audio is designed and engineered in the U.S.A. and is backed by a factory warranty.

Easy Installation

Installation is easy. No wire cutting, extra amps, or brackets are required – delivering a seamless installation process at your local dealership or at home.

Select Indian Motorcycle baggers and touring models will be available straight off the dealership floor with PowerBand Audio pre-installed at the factory. The new PowerBand Audio system is compatible with 2020-2024 models with seamless installation.

Riders can take their audio system up to 800-watts, including 200-watts in the upper fairing, 200-watts in the lower fairings, 200-watts in the saddlebags, and 200-watts in the touring trunk. Riders can also update their PowerBand Audio system in their 2020-2023 baggers and touring models with the Bass Boost Tune software upgrade at their local dealership. All 2024 and newer motorcycles will come standard with the Bass Boost Tune, which will automatically come alive once PowerBand Audio speakers are installed.

2024 Model Year Lineup

In addition to exciting new paint colors, Indian Motorcycle has improved fit and finish on baggers and touring models, as models receive a gloss paint finish across the dash visor, storage door, dash trim and gauge bezel.

The 2024 Indian Motorcycle lineup will begin shipping this month to Indian Motorcycle dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Riders can learn more at their local Indian Motorcycle dealership, by visiting IndianMotorcycle.com, or by following along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE

Indian Motorcycle is America's First Motorcycle Company. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America's most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship. To learn more, please visit www.indianmotorcycle.com.

