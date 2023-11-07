Embroker Selects Ascend to Revolutionize the Insurance Industry Through Transformative Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the leading provider of financial operations automation software to the insurance industry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Embroker, a pioneering digital platform making it radically simple to secure business insurance. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the insurance industry by combining Ascend's cutting-edge financial automation solutions with Embroker's expertise in providing tailored, innovative insurance products for business risk profiles and verticals.

Ascend is the industry's sole solution that fully automates the entire insurance payment lifecycle, encompassing premium collection, disbursement, reconciliation, and accounting. By adopting Ascend, businesses unlock enhanced operational efficiencies, streamlined financial management processes, and an elevated customer experience, all contributing to a notable increase in profitability.

"Ascend and Embroker are perfectly aligned to drive transformative change and foster innovation," stated Brian Acks, CFO at Embroker. "Through our partnership with Ascend, we are proud to continue modernizing one of the oldest industries in the world by leveraging technology to eliminate inefficiencies throughout the insurance lifecycle. Together, we are delivering market-leading solutions that not only provide a best-in-class customer experience, but also cater to the evolving needs of businesses, ultimately increasing profitability for all stakeholders."

Embroker, known as a true innovator within the insurtech space, offers coverage specifically designed for various sectors, including startups, tech companies, law firms, and more. The company's expertise lies in crafting customized protection to mitigate risks, such as malpractice claims, cyber threats, and directors' and officers' responsibilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Embroker to bring together our automation capabilities with their industry-leading insurance technology expertise," said Andrew Wynn, co-founder and co-CEO at Ascend. "This collaboration allows us to offer insurance businesses a digitally connected solution that enhances operational efficiency and optimizes risk management processes."

The collaboration between Embroker and Ascend enables agents, brokers, MGAs and other participants in the insurance value chain to streamline operations, reduce manual efforts, and ensure comprehensive, customized coverage. The unique combination of Ascend's financial automation platform and Embroker's tailored insurance packages marks an exciting milestone in the insurance industry that will drive growth, customer satisfaction, and profitability.

About Ascend

Ascend is the only industry solution that automates the entire insurance payment lifecycle including premium collection, disbursement, reconciliation, and accounting. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit www.useascend.com .

About Embroker

Embroker is transforming commercial insurance by making it radically simple for businesses to get the right insurance at the best price. Embroker focuses on industry-specific coverage for the most complex and inefficient lines of insurance, such as Directors and Officers, Employment Practices Liability, Cyber, and Professional Liability. Embroker uses predictive modeling powered by proprietary technology to fully automate underwriting and make the buying process simple, fast, and more affordable. Through Embroker Access, Embroker provides partner agencies and wholesalers with the capability to offer all of Embroker's industry-leading insurance products to their customers. Founded in 2015, Embroker is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised more than $140M in funding from leading Fintech and Insurtech investors. With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 70+, Embroker is also the highest-rated business insurance company in the market.

