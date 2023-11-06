project44 Named a 2023 Customers' Choice in Gartner® Peer Insights™ "Voice of the Customer" Report

Report that delivers direct user insight on real-time transportation visibility platforms reveals that 94% of users are willing to recommend project44

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- project44, the leading supply chain visibility platform, announced today that project44 was included in the Customers' Choice Quadrant in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insight "Voice of the Customer" report. This is an influential report that is designed to provide critical insight for IT purchase decisions, the 2023 Gartner Peer Insight "Voice of the Customer" report named project44 a Customers' Choice vendor based on the overall experience, user interest and adoption rates. project44 is the only vendor named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) and recognized with Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction.

Five transportation visibility platform vendors met Gartner's eligibility criteria for inclusion in the report. Only two were named Customers' Choice vendors, with project44 ranking the highest. Customers gave project44 exceptionally strong ratings for product capabilities and for the sales, deployment and support experience, with 94% of users expressing willingness to recommend the project44 platform to peers based on 141 total reviews as of Aug. 31, 2023. In addition to being the Customers' Choice, project44 also displayed the most global presence of the platforms named in the report, representing strong global supply chain depth and breadth.

The 2023 Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer" is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents. The "Voice of the Customer" report includes vendors who have products listed in a particular market (see Gartner Peer Insights Listing Guidelines here) and have received 20 or more eligible reviews along with 15 or more ratings for the 'Capabilities' and 'Support/Delivery' sub-ratings over the 18-month analysis period.1 Vendors placed in the upper-right quadrant of the "Voice of the Customer" quadrants are recognized with the Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction, denoted with a Customers' Choice badge. The recognized vendors meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption.

"project44 has been honored with numerous awards and recognitions over the past year," said Jett McCandless, project44 Founder and CEO. "Our team is grateful for the recognition, but we are especially gratified to receive recommendations from supply chain professionals who use our real-time visibility platform on a daily basis. Our mission is to make supply chains work; our customers are our valued partners in solving supply chain issues to ensure economies and individuals receive the products and services they depend on."

The pandemic highlighted supply chain vulnerabilities and underscored the need for real-time visibility across transportation modes. As supply chains stabilized in the aftermath, executives turned their attention to creating more resilient networks, accelerating response velocity and achieving greater cost efficiency. It's no coincidence that project44 experienced a blockbuster fiscal year 2023 as customers across industries and around the world sought to upgrade real-time transportation visibility solutions.

Here are some peer reviews included in this year's report:

"Supply Chain Visibility With P44 "

"As with any other product, the key strength about p44 is the high-level customer service associated with the provided technology. Throughout the IT implementation, carrier onboarding, training and daily support, p44's teams have been always available and relentless to solve any issue."

"Advanced Visibility Platform - project44"

"project44 Movement offers a comprehensive solution to the businesses looking to enhance their logistics and supply chain management capabilities. It is one of the largest global leading visibility platforms. It provides real-time visibility, streamlined collaboration, which leads to operational efficiency."

"The Best Visibility Platform On The Market."

"project44 has access to vast array of data across transportation modes, making the value created by the system that much bigger."

"P44 Visibility Is A Game Changer"

"project44 visibility platform has been a game-changer for us!"

"P44 Leading The Pack On End-To-End Visibility Across Modes"

"project44 has helped tremendously with import visibility. It has helped us provide more accurate ETAs therefore improving our customer experience."

"project44 Is Our One-Stop-Solution For All Our Visibility Needs."

"The platform is solid and provides us with real-time, accurate information 24/7/365. project44 has a deep bench of expert resources to help through every phase of the implementation and ongoing support."

project44 is redefining the transportation visibility platform category with innovations driven by the world's most complete real-time multimodal dataset. Learn more about how project44 helps companies solve their most complex visibility challenges at www.project44.com.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that manages more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,300 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market and innovator of Movement GPT, project44 was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a ten-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 22 global offices including Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo. Learn more at project44.com.

