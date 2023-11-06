Jacobs Wins New Contract to Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants

Work to maximize generation supports energy security and net-zero ambitions

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded a new Project Management Resources (PMR) framework contract with EDF Nuclear Operations, licensee of eight nuclear power stations which account for approximately 16% of the U.K.'s electricity output.

Under an existing PMR framework, Jacobs supports operations at four Advanced Gas-cooled Reactor (AGR) stations; the transition from generation to defueling at another three AGR stations; and the operation and life extension program for the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor. EDF estimates the value of the new two-year contract, which starts on Jan. 1, 2024, at more than $53 million.

"Our commitment to supporting the U.K.'s nuclear power fleet helps communities to access sustainable, emission-free energy generation," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "We will assist EDF to maximize generation from these vital national assets for the remainder of their operating lives and to support energy security and the target of achieving net-zero carbon by 2050. Simultaneously, we will assist the transition toward defueling and decommissioning at the stations which have ceased generating."

Now in its ninth year, the existing PMR contract supports work for more than 200 project management, project engineering specialists and site team supervisors. The new framework is being contracted single source in recognition of performance over previous years. Jacobs is now recruiting for locations across the U.K. and welcomes those with diverse, non-nuclear experience.

"Our project management and controls capabilities underpin the delivery of our nuclear safety & business risk mitigations and our sustainable role to our net zero commitments within the U.K.," said EDF Torness Power Station Director Paul Forrest. "I am proud of the teamwork across the fleet over the last eight years and look forward to the continued success and learning across all our program and project portfolios."

