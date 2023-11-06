Inspiro Tequila Announces Several New U.S. Markets

This Women-Owned Brand Has also Recently Been Certified as a B Corporation™, Formalizing the Company's Commitment to Using Business as a Force for Good

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching in Illinois in May of 2022 with Breakthru Beverage Group as its distributor partner, Inspiro Tequila is now expanding distribution into the key markets of Missouri (with Breakthru Beverage), Georgia (with United Distributors), Massachusetts (with M.S. Walker) and Michigan (with Benchmark Beverage Company as its sales agent). Additional markets are planned for the first quarter of 2024, including Florida with Breakthru Beverage.

Inspiro Tequila is an ultra-premium, additive-free tequila, meticulously crafted by the legendary maestra tequilera, Ana Maria Romero. The brand was founded by Mara Smith, a former attorney in Chicago, who started drinking tequila when she was looking for a "better for you" adult beverage option that fit into her active lifestyle. Upon discovering that the tequilas she was drinking contained undisclosed additives, she searched for a tequila brand that was additive-free with a look, taste, aroma, and messaging that appealed to her and thoughtful female consumers like her who care about what they eat and drink and the brands they support. That perfect tequila did not exist, so she decided to create one.

"My goal in starting Inspiro Tequila was not just to create approachable, additive-free tequilas but it was also to bring more female perspectives to the spirits industry. We are proudly distilled, owned, and led by women," said Smith, Inspiro Tequila's founder and CEO. The brand is strategically scaling to new markets. "From the very beginning, we have been focused on thoughtfully entering new markets with the right partners who share our passion and commitment. We selected distributor partners that believe in our vision, care about having diversity in their portfolios, and are excited about the brand's potential."

In addition to launching in new markets, Inspiro Tequila has proudly become certified as a B Corporation™ (B Corp™), formalizing the company's commitment to giving back, accountability, and transparency.

Administered by the nonprofit B Lab, The B Corp verification process measures a company's social and environmental performance. To become a Certified B Corporation, companies undergo a comprehensive and rigorous review of the impact of their operations and business model based on five pillars – customers, community, workers, governance, and environment. B Corps commit to creating public benefit and sustainable value in addition to generating profit.

"Inspiro Tequila has always stood for inclusion, diversity, transparency, and social impact. As a B Corp, we are proud to be a leader on these important issues. We are honored to be part of a global community of businesses that align with our values and that are dedicated to using business as a force for good," said Smith.

Inspiro Tequila is dedicated to diversity not only in the company's leadership but also when selecting suppliers and partners. Additionally, Inspiro Tequila is on a mission to support and inspire other female founders. The company does this by providing grants and mentoring to other female founders getting started on their entrepreneurial journeys. Inspiro Tequila has pledged to give back at least 2% of revenues or 20% of profits to 501(c)(3) organizations that are aligned with the company's values.

In addition to B Corp Certification, Inspiro Tequila is also certified women-owned by WBENC, the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses in the U.S.

About Inspiro Tequila: Inspiro Tequila was born with a vision to redefine what it means to enjoy tequila, by crafting clean, smooth, and sippable 100% Blue Weber Agave ultra-premium tequilas without any additives. The first release in the Inspiro Tequila portfolio was Luna Blanco, an additive-free blanco tequila that is uniquely rested in American oak barrels to create a silky-smooth tequila that is complex enough to sip on its own yet versatile enough to elevate any cocktail recipe. The blanco was then followed in 2022 by the brand's Rosa Reposado, the first tequila aged in oak casks that were previously used for rosé wine, resulting in a complex reposado expression with distinct fruit and honey notes and a beautiful natural rose gold hue. Inspiro Tequila is proudly part of the Tequila Matchmaker Additive-Free Alliance and both of the expressions are also certified kosher. To learn more about Inspiro Tequila, visit www.InspiroTequila.com and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About B Corp™: Certified B Corporations™ are businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. B Corp™ businesses are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

