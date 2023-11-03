Berry AI Welcomes Eric Marchant as New Member of Leadership Team

LEWES, Del., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Berry AI, a leading provider of AI camera solutions for the QSR industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Eric Marchant as the newest member of its leadership team. This strategic addition comes as Berry AI experiences unprecedented growth in response to the surging demand for AI camera adoption within the QSR sector, aimed at enhancing the speed of service.

Berry AI's new US VP of Business, Eric Marchant. (PRNewswire)

In 2023, the Quick Service Restaurant industry witnessed a rapid surge in demand for advanced AI camera solutions, as businesses sought to optimize their operational efficiency and improve the overall customer experience. Berry AI has been at the forefront of meeting this demand, surpassing its own growth expectations and embarking on the next phase of expansion.

Eric Marchant joins Berry AI as a seasoned professional with a remarkable track record in the QSR industry. As a founding member of Jolt, he played a pivotal role in scaling the company's revenue from the ground up, achieving an impressive milestone. His extensive experience has empowered numerous Quick Service Restaurants to overcome operational challenges and achieve unprecedented success. His deep industry knowledge makes him an ideal addition to the Berry AI team.

"I am thrilled to join the Berry AI team and embark on this exciting journey."Eric shared. "The opportunity to work alongside a passionate and innovative team dedicated to shaping the future of QSR operations is truly inspiring. I can't wait to dive in, roll up my sleeves, and work relentlessly to push the boundaries of what's possible!"

Berry AI's CEO Eric Lam expressed enthusiasm about Eric M.'s appointment, stating, "There is no better person than Eric Marchant to lead us on this journey. Eric has not only 'talked the talk' but has 'walked the walk,' demonstrating his prowess in transforming businesses and driving them to new heights. His deep understanding of the QSR industry, combined with his sharp leadership skills, makes him an invaluable asset to our team."

Eric's arrival at Berry AI couldn't have come at a more opportune moment. As the company actively engages in discussions with the headquarters of several prominent QSR brands, and with a flurry of pilot projects in the pipeline, Eric's expertise and leadership are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of these collaborations.

"To our valued customers and partners," Eric Lam added, "I can't wait for you to meet him. Eric is a true thought partner who will work closely with us to tackle even more challenges and drive innovation within the QSR industry. With his expertise, we are poised for an exciting future filled with growth and success."

Eric Marchant is set to lead Berry AI towards new horizons as the company continues to provide cutting-edge AI camera solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant industry. His appointment marks an exciting chapter in the company's journey and reinforces its commitment to delivering top-tier service and innovation to its customers.

About Berry AI:

Berry AI is the leading provider of camera-based timers to help fast food chains measure and improve speed of service. Berry's vision AI measures speed across the drive-thru and dining room, helping restaurants identify bottlenecks, reduce line abandonment and improve sales. Berry counts among its customers several of the top 20 global QSR brands. To learn more, visit www.berry-ai.com.

