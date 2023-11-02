RLX Technology to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023

RLX Technology to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 13, 2023

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 13, 2023 –

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLX Technology Inc. ("RLX Technology" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before the U.S. markets open on Monday, November 13, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 13, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 13, 2023).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free): +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Hong Kong, China (toll free): +800-963-976 Hong Kong, China: +852-5808-1995 Mainland China: 400-120-6115 Participant Code: 4247290

Participants should dial-in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "RLX Technology Inc." with the Participant Code as set forth above.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.relxtech.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until November 20, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9409580

About RLX Technology Inc.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is a leading branded e-vapor company in China. The Company leverages its strong in-house technology and product development capabilities and in-depth insights into adult smokers' needs to develop superior e-vapor products.

For more information, please visit https://ir.relxtech.com

Contacts

In China:

RLX Technology Inc.

Head of Capital Markets

Sam Tsang

Email: ir@relxtech.com

Piacente Financial Communications

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: RLX@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE RLX Technology Inc.