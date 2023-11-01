cTRL Therapeutics Appoints Derrell D. Porter, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Biopharma industry veteran to lead company's development of solid tumor cell therapies engineered with immune cells from blood instead of surgically removed cancer tissue

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- cTRL Therapeutics, a biotechnology company harnessing circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) in the blood to broaden the power and reach of solid tumor cell therapy to more patients, today announced the appointment of Derrell D. Porter, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Porter has over 20 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, bringing deep interdisciplinary expertise in the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics in oncology and cell and gene therapy.

"I'm excited to join cTRL at this pivotal moment of discovery for cell therapies targeted to solid tumors, which make up 90% of adult cancers," said Derrell Porter, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of cTRL Therapeutics. "The biggest challenge to making this approach viable has long been the need for an immune cell that can effectively infiltrate the challenging tumor environment, which typically requires cells harvested from the patient's own surgically removed cancer tissue. cTRL has identified this rare and sought-after cell type and also devised a novel platform to efficiently isolate it from blood with speed, specificity, and purity – unlocking the groundbreaking ability to create solid tumor cell therapy from a single blood draw. I look forward to working with the team to advance our technology into the clinic."

"Derrell's experience includes a rare mix of business acumen, clinical development expertise, deep knowledge of the oncology space, and a passion for leading innovation in new treatment modalities that can benefit patients," said Shana Kelley, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Technology Officer of cTRL Therapeutics. "We have been searching for the right fit to lead cTRL during this exciting phase, and we believe Derrell's leadership and experience will be extremely valuable in driving the strategy forward as we advance cTRL therapeutics to bridge the gaps in solid tumor cell therapy, another frontier of cancer medicine that represents a potential turning point in the trajectory of human health.

Dr. Porter has held leadership roles in several notable biopharma companies. Most recently, he served as founder and CEO of Cellevolve Bio, a biotech company partnering with innovators to bring cell therapies through late-stage development and commercialization with a focus on neglected diseases. He is currently on the boards of Passage Bio, Acumen Pharma, and Portal Innovations. Previous to this role, Dr. Porter served as Head of Commercial at Atara Bio, an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company and prior to Atara, he held several global roles of increasing responsibility at Gilead Sciences, AbbVie and Amgen. He started his career at McKinsey & Company, helping lead West Coast engagements in the health care practice. He earned his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine, where he was a Gamble Scholar, an M.B.A. in Health Care Management from The Wharton School, and a B.S. in Neuroscience from the University of CA, Los Angeles.

About cTRL Therapeutics

cTRL Therapeutics is a biotechnology company harnessing circulating tumor-reactive lymphocytes (cTRLs) in the blood to broaden the power and reach of solid tumor cell therapy to more patients. Through a novel, proprietary platform that can isolate this previously elusive but powerful cancer-fighting cell from blood, we are pioneering the first cell therapies to reach solid tumors without the need for surgically removed cancer tissue. With broad applicability across numerous solid tumors, cTRL therapeutics hold the potential to address the longstanding challenges and complexities of solid tumor cell therapy development, manufacturing and administration. cTRL is founded and led by an exceptional team of industry and immunotherapy experts with deep knowledge of the adaptive immune system, immuno-oncology, biomedical engineering, and cell therapy research and development. For more information, visit www.ctrl-therapeutics.com .

cTRL Tx logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE cTRL Therapeutics