BRISTOW GROUP REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Total revenues of $338.1 million in Q3 2023 compared to $319.4 million in Q2 2023

Net income of $4.3 million , or $0.15 per diluted share, in Q3 2023 compared to net loss of $1.6 million , or $0.06 per diluted share, in Q2 2023

EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items, asset dispositions and foreign exchange gains (losses) was $56.6 million in Q3 2023 compared to $39.0 million in Q2 2023 (1)

Raised 2023 Adjusted EBITDA(1) outlook mid-point and reaffirmed 2024 financial outlook

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) today reported net income attributable to the Company of $4.3 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, for its quarter ended September 30, 2023 (the "Current Quarter") on operating revenues of $330.3 million compared to net loss attributable to the Company of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 (the "Preceding Quarter") on operating revenues of $311.5 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was $54.9 million in the Current Quarter compared to $12.3 million in the Preceding Quarter. EBITDA adjusted to exclude special items, gains or losses on asset dispositions and foreign exchange gains (losses) was $56.6 million in the Current Quarter compared to $39.0 million in the Preceding Quarter. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA excluding gains or losses on asset dispositions and foreign exchange gains (losses) (in thousands, unaudited). See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information on the use of non-GAAP financial measures used herein.



Three Months Ended,

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 4,345

$ (1,637) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,862

18,292 Interest expense, net 10,008

9,871 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,637

(14,209) EBITDA(1) $ 54,852

$ 12,317 Special items:





PBH amortization 3,751

3,697 Merger and integration costs 738

677 Reorganization items, net 3

39 Non-cash insurance adjustment —

3,977 Other special items(2) 2,966

2,097

$ 7,458

$ 10,487 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 62,310

$ 22,804 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets (1,179)

3,164 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4,541)

13,021 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions and foreign exchange $ 56,590

$ 38,989

__________________ (1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See definitions of these measures and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation tables.



(2) Other special items include professional services fees that are not related to continuing business operations and other nonrecurring costs.

"Consistent with our outlook that the second half of 2023 would mark the positive inflection point for Bristow's financial results, Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million represents a 45% sequential quarter improvement and supports our outlook for stronger financial results in 2024 and beyond," said Chris Bradshaw, President and CEO of Bristow Group. "We are raising the Company's full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $165-$175 million. The fundamentals for Bristow's business continue to strengthen, supporting our belief that we are in the early stages of a multi-year growth cycle. With the largest and most diverse aircraft fleet in the industry and the largest operational footprint, Bristow is well-positioned to benefit from opportunities in this upcycle."

Sequential Quarter Results

Operating revenues in the Current Quarter were $18.7 million higher compared to the Preceding Quarter. Operating revenues from offshore energy services were $17.8 million higher primarily due to higher utilization in each geographic region and higher lease payments received from Cougar Helicopters Inc. ("Cougar"). Operating revenues from government services were $1.8 million lower in the Current Quarter primarily due to the transition from an interim contract to the tendered contract for the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, partially offset by higher utilization and the strengthening of the British pound sterling ("GBP") relative to the U.S. dollar ("USD"). Operating revenues from fixed wing services were $2.7 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher utilization.

Operating expenses were consistent with the Preceding Quarter. Personnel and fuel costs were higher in the Current Quarter, offset by lower insurance costs, repairs and maintenance and other operating costs.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million higher primarily due to higher professional services fees.

During the Current Quarter, the Company sold or otherwise disposed of two helicopters and other assets, resulting in a net gain of $1.2 million. During the Preceding Quarter, the Company sold or otherwise disposed of three helicopters and other assets, resulting in a net loss of $3.2 million.

Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates were $2.4 million higher in the Current Quarter primarily due to higher earnings at Cougar.

Other income, net of $4.8 million in the Current Quarter primarily resulted from foreign exchange gains of $4.5 million. Other expense, net of $13.0 million in the Preceding Quarter primarily resulted from foreign exchange losses of $13.0 million, of which $7.6 million was due to the significant devaluation in the Nigerian Naira.

Income tax expense was $22.6 million in the Current Quarter compared to an income tax benefit of $14.2 million in the Preceding Quarter primarily due to increased earnings during the Current Quarter, the earnings mix of the Company's global operations and changes to deferred tax valuation allowances.

Liquidity and Capital Allocation

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $207.5 million of unrestricted cash and $66.8 million of remaining availability under its amended asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") for total liquidity of $274.4 million. Borrowings under the amended ABL Facility are subject to certain conditions and requirements.

In the Current Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $18.4 million, of which $4.7 million were maintenance capital expenditures, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $7.3 million. In the Preceding Quarter, purchases of property and equipment were $12.2 million, of which $2.5 million were maintenance capital expenditures, and cash proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment were $3.3 million. See Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation for a reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

Increased 2023 Outlook and Affirmed 2024 Outlook

Please refer to the paragraph entitled "Forward Looking Statements Disclosure" below for further discussion regarding the risks and uncertainties as well as other important information regarding Bristow's guidance. The following guidance also contains the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Please read the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further information.

Select financial targets for the calendar years 2023 and 2024 are as follows (in USD, millions):



2023E

2024E Operating revenues:





Offshore energy services $795 - $810

$850 - $970 Government services $330 - $340

$340 - $365 Fixed wing services $105 - $110

$95 - $115 Other services $10 - $12

$10 - $15 Total operating revenues $1,240 - $1,272

$1,295 - $1,465







Adjusted EBITDA, excluding asset dispositions and foreign exchange $165 - $175

$190 - $220







Cash interest ~$40

~$40 Cash taxes $15 - $20

$25 - $30 Maintenance capital expenditures $15 - $20

$15 - $20

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT) on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to review the results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The conference call can be accessed using the following link:

Link to Access Earnings Call: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bristow/webcasts/VTOL3Q23.cfm

Replay

A replay will be available through November 23, 2023 by using the link above. A replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.bristowgroup.com shortly after the call and will be accessible through November 23, 2023. The accompanying investor presentation will be available on November 2, 2023, on Bristow's website at www.bristowgroup.com .

For additional information concerning Bristow, contact Jennifer Whalen at InvestorRelations@bristowgroup.com, (713) 369-4636 or visit Bristow Group's website at https://ir.bristowgroup.com/.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. The Company's aviation services include personnel transportation, search and rescue ("SAR"), medevac, fixed-wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad hoc helicopter services.

Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK and the U.S.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements represent Bristow Group Inc.'s (the "Company") current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "project," or "continue," or other similar words and, for the avoidance of doubt, include all statements herein regarding the Company's financial targets for Calendar Year 2023 and 2024 and operational outlook. These statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, reflect management's current views with respect to future events and therefore are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown. The Company's actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements (including the Company's financial targets for Calendar Year 2023 and 2024 and operational outlook) speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based that occur after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

Risks that may affect forward-looking statements include, but are not necessarily limited to, those relating to: public health crises, such as pandemics (including COVID-19) and epidemics, and any related government policies and actions; any failure to effectively manage, and receive anticipated returns from, acquisitions, divestitures, investments, joint ventures and other portfolio actions; our inability to execute our business strategy for diversification efforts related to, government services, offshore wind, and advanced air mobility; our reliance on a limited number of customers and the reduction of our customer base as a result of consolidation and/or the energy transition; the potential for cyberattacks or security breaches that could disrupt operations, compromise confidential or sensitive information, damage reputation, expose to legal liability, or cause financial losses; the possibility that we may be unable to maintain compliance with covenants in our financing agreements; global and regional changes in the demand, supply, prices or other market conditions affecting oil and gas, including changes resulting from a public health crisis or from the imposition or lifting of crude oil production quotas or other actions that might be imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producing countries; fluctuations in the demand for our services; the possibility that we may impair our long-lived assets and other assets, including inventory, property and equipment and investments in unconsolidated affiliates; the possibility of significant changes in foreign exchange rates and controls; potential effects of increased competition and the introduction of alternative modes of transportation and solutions; the possibility that we may be unable to re-deploy our aircraft to regions with greater demand; the possibility of changes in tax and other laws and regulations and policies, including, without limitation, actions of the governments that impact oil and gas operations or favor renewable energy projects; the possibility that we may be unable to dispose of older aircraft through sales into the aftermarket; general economic conditions, including the capital and credit markets; the possibility that portions of our fleet may be grounded for extended periods of time or indefinitely (including due to severe weather events); the existence of operating risks inherent in our business, including the possibility of declining safety performance; the possibility of political instability, war or acts of terrorism in any of the countries where we operate; the possibility that reductions in spending on aviation services by governmental agencies where we are seeking contracts could adversely affect or lead to modifications of the procurement process or that such reductions in spending could adversely affect search and rescue ("SAR") contract terms or otherwise delay service or the receipt of payments under such contracts; the effectiveness of our environmental, social and governance initiatives; the impact of supply chain disruptions and inflation and our ability to recoup rising costs in the rates we charge to our customers; our reliance on a limited number of helicopter manufacturers and suppliers and the impact of a shortfall in availability of aircraft components and parts required for maintenance and repairs of our helicopters, including significant delays in the delivery of parts for our S92 fleet.

If one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond our control. Our forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these matters or how they may affect us. We have included important factors in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Transition Report on Form 10-KT for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "Transition Report") which we believe over time, could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ from the anticipated results, performance or achievements that are expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should consider all risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Annual Report and in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), all of which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Favorable/

(Unfavorable)

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023













Revenues:









Operating revenues $ 330,252

$ 311,522

$ 18,730 Reimbursable revenues 7,838

7,861

(23) Total revenues 338,090

319,383

18,707











Costs and expenses:









Operating expenses 240,682

240,659

(23) Reimbursable expenses 7,836

7,680

(156) General and administrative expenses 46,256

44,616

(1,640) Merger and integration costs 738

677

(61) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,862

18,292

430 Total costs and expenses 313,374

311,924

(1,450)











Gains (losses) on disposal of assets 1,179

(3,164)

4,343 Earnings from unconsolidated affiliates 3,722

1,279

2,443 Operating income 29,617

5,574

24,043











Interest income 2,532

1,527

1,005 Interest expense, net (10,008)

(9,871)

(137) Reorganization items, net (3)

(39)

36 Other, net 4,844

(13,037)

17,881 Total other income (expense), net (2,635)

(21,420)

18,785 Income (loss) before income taxes 26,982

(15,846)

42,828 Income tax benefit (expense) (22,637)

14,209

(36,846) Net income (loss) 4,345

(1,637)

5,982 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (28)

—

(28) Net income (loss) attributable to Bristow Group Inc. $ 4,317

$ (1,637)

$ 5,954











Basic earnings (losses) per common share $ 0.15

$ (0.06)

$ 0.21 Diluted earnings (losses) per common share $ 0.15

$ (0.06)

$ 0.21











Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 28,217

28,058



Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 28,959

28,058















EBITDA $ 54,852

$ 12,317

$ 42,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,310

$ 22,804

$ 39,506 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions and

foreign exchange $ 56,590

$ 38,989

$ 17,601

BRISTOW GROUP INC. OPERATING REVENUES BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited, in thousands)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Offshore energy services:





Europe $ 94,346

$ 87,331 Americas 91,099

80,884 Africa 27,545

26,979 Total offshore energy services 212,990

195,194 Government services 85,549

87,320 Fixed wing services 29,168

26,448 Other 2,545

2,560

$ 330,252

$ 311,522



FLIGHT HOURS BY LINE OF SERVICE (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023 Offshore energy services:





Europe 10,783

10,532 Americas 9,767

8,676 Africa 3,572

3,241 Total offshore energy services 24,122

22,449 Government services 5,232

5,008 Fixed wing services 2,956

2,691

32,310

30,148



BRISTOW GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands)

September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,736

$ 163,683 Accounts receivable, net 219,114

215,131 Inventories 94,987

81,886 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,986

32,425 Total current assets 557,823

493,125 Property and equipment, net 882,270

915,251 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 19,627

17,000 Right-of-use assets 282,194

240,977 Other assets 147,779

145,648 Total assets $ 1,889,693

$ 1,812,001







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 73,267

$ 89,610 Accrued liabilities 239,754

184,324 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 12,683

11,656 Total current liabilities 325,704

285,590 Long-term debt, less current maturities 531,319

499,765 Deferred taxes 11,557

48,633 Long-term operating lease liabilities 211,505

165,955 Deferred credits and other liabilities 14,410

25,119 Total liabilities 1,094,495

1,025,062







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 306

306 Additional paid-in capital 722,066

709,319 Retained earnings 225,906

224,748 Treasury stock, at cost (65,722)

(63,009) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,015)

(84,057) Total Bristow Group Inc. stockholders' equity 795,541

787,307 Noncontrolling interests (343)

(368) Total stockholders' equity 795,198

786,939 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,889,693

$ 1,812,001

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess the performance and operating results of its business. Each of these measures, as well as Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, each as detailed below, have limitations, and are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in the Company's financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") (including the notes), included in the Company's filings with the SEC and posted on the Company's website. EBITDA is defined as Earnings before Interest expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted for certain special items that occurred during the reported period, as noted below. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance. Management believes that the use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because it provides information with respect to the Company's ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements and the financial performance of the Company's assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a recognized term under GAAP. Accordingly, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net income as a measure of operating performance. In addition, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as they do not consider certain cash requirements, such as debt service requirements. Because the definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similar measures) may vary among companies and industries, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

There are two main ways in which foreign currency fluctuations impact Bristow's reported financials. The first is primarily non-cash foreign exchange gains (losses) that are reported in the Other Income line on the Income Statement. These are related to the revaluation of balance sheet items, typically do not impact cash flows, and thus are excluded in the Adjusted EBITDA presentation. The second is through impacts to certain revenue and expense items, which impact the Company's cash flows. The primary exposure is the GBP/USD exchange rate.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 and 2024 included in this release to projected net income (GAAP) for the same periods because components of the calculation are inherently unpredictable. The inability to forecast certain components of the calculation would significantly affect the accuracy of the reconciliation. Additionally, the Company does not provide guidance on the items used to reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of such items. Therefore, the Company does not present a reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to net income (GAAP) for 2023 or 2024.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, unaudited).



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

LTM Net income (loss) $ 4,345

$ (1,637)

$ (1,525)

$ (6,931)

$ (5,748) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,862

18,292

17,445

17,000

70,599 Interest expense, net 10,008

9,871

10,264

10,457

40,600 Income tax expense (benefit) 22,637

(14,209)

(5,094)

(853)

2,481 EBITDA $ 54,852

$ 12,317

$ 21,090

$ 19,673

$ 107,932 Special items(1) 7,458

10,487

6,986

5,683

30,614 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,310

$ 22,804

$ 28,076

$ 25,356

$ 138,546 (Gains) losses on disposal of assets (1,179)

3,164

(3,256)

1,747

476 Foreign exchange (gains) losses (4,541)

13,021

4,103

9,243

21,826 Adjusted EBITDA excluding asset dispositions

and foreign exchange $ 56,590

$ 38,989

$ 28,923

$ 36,346

$ 160,848



(1) Special items include the following:



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

LTM PBH amortization $ 3,751

$ 3,697

$ 3,803

$ 3,700

$ 14,951 Merger and integration costs 738

677

439

335

2,189 Reorganization items, net 3

39

44

21

107 Non-cash insurance adjustment —

3,977

—

—

3,977 Other special items(2) 2,966

2,097

2,700

1,627

9,390

$ 7,458

$ 10,487

$ 6,986

$ 5,683

$ 30,614 ______________________ (2) Other special items include professional services fees that are not related to continuing business operations and other nonrecurring costs



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow represents the Company's net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. In prior periods, the Company's Free Cash Flow was calculated as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities plus proceeds from disposition of property and equipment less purchases of property and equipment. Management believes that the change in the Company's free cash flow calculation, as presented herein, better represents the Company's cash flow available for discretionary purposes, including growth capital expenditures. Adjusted Free Cash Flow is Free Cash Flow adjusted to exclude costs paid in relation to a PBH maintenance agreement buy-in, reorganization items, costs associated with recent mergers, acquisitions and ongoing integration efforts, as well as other special items which include nonrecurring professional services fees and other nonrecurring costs or costs that are not related to continuing business operations. Management believes that Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are meaningful to investors because they provide information with respect to the Company's ability to generate cash from the business. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities. Since neither Free Cash Flow nor Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a recognized term under GAAP, they should not be used as an indicator of, or an alternative to, net cash provided by operating activities. Investors should note numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by management to calculate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow. As such, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in thousands, unaudited).



Three Months Ended





September 30,

2023

June 30,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

LTM Net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities $ 16,711

$ 18,210

$ 6,615

$ (18,484)

$ 23,052 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (4,656)

(2,533)

(2,952)

(1,911)

(12,052) Free Cash Flow $ 12,055

$ 15,677

$ 3,663

$ (20,395)

$ 11,000 Plus: PBH buy-in costs —

—

—

24,179

24,179 Plus: Merger and integration costs 712

488

571

275

2,046 Plus: Reorganization items, net 25

58

20

28

131 Plus: Other special items(1) 1,580

1,650

1,509

1,877

6,616 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 14,372

$ 17,873

$ 5,763

$ 5,964

$ 43,972 __________________________

(1) Other special items include professional services fees that are not related to continuing business operations and other nonrecurring costs



BRISTOW GROUP INC. FLEET COUNT (unaudited)





















Number of Aircraft







Type Owned Aircraft

Leased Aircraft

Total Aircraft

Max

Pass. Capacity

Average

Age

(years)(1) Heavy Helicopters:

















S92 38

29

67

19

14 AW189 17

4

21

16

7 S61 2

1

3

19

52

57

34

91







Medium Helicopters:

















AW139 49

4

53

12

13 S76 D/C++ 15

—

15

12

12 AS365 1

—

1

12

34

65

4

69







Light—Twin Engine Helicopters:

















AW109 4

—

4

7

16 EC135 9

1

10

6

14

13

1

14







Light—Single Engine Helicopters:

















AS350 15

—

15

4

25 AW119 13

—

13

7

17

28

—

28



























Total Helicopters 163

39

202





15 Fixed Wing 8

5

13







Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS") 4

—

4







Total Fleet 175

44

219







______________________ (1) Reflects the average age of helicopters that are owned by the Company.

The chart below presents the number of aircraft in our fleet and their distribution among the regions in which we operate as of September 30, 2023 and the percentage of operating revenue that each of our regions provided during the Current Quarter (unaudited).



Percentage of Current Quarter Operating Revenue

























Fixed

Wing

UAS





Heavy

Medium

Light

Twin

Light

Single Total Europe 55 %

63

7

—

3

—

4

77 Americas 29 %

24

50

11

25

—

—

110 Africa 9 %

4

10

3

—

2

—

19 Asia Pacific 7 %

—

2

—

—

11

—

13 Total 100 %

91

69

14

28

13

4

219

View original content:

SOURCE Bristow Group