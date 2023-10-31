Promote Your Business
The Home Depot to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 14

Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, November 14, at 9 a.m. ET.

The Home Depot logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Home Depot) (PRNewsFoto/)(PRNewswire)

A webcast will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call icon. The webcast will be archived, and the replay will be available beginning at approximately noon on November 14.

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer. At the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, the company operated a total of 2,326 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The company employs over 470,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

