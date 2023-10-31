BreachLock Mentioned in New 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' Report for Exposure Management

BreachLock has been mentioned in 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' Report

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BreachLock, a global leader in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), penetration testing services, and EASM, is honored to be mentioned again by Gartner Research in its 2023 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' report for two of the technologies that are advancing exposure management programs.

The 'Gartner® Emerging Technologies Impact Radar: Security' report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the latest developments in the cybersecurity world and highlights the emerging technologies and services helping to make a significant impact in helping organizations build and strengthen cyber resilience.

BreachLock's inclusion in this report follows its representation as a sample vendor in four other 2023 reports from Gartner, including being named a sample vendor in Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) in the Gartner® Hype Cycle for Application Security, Gartner® Hype Cycle for Security Operations, and Gartner® Hype Cycle for XaaS.

"We're thrilled to be mentioned by Gartner® in the new 'Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security' report," said Seemant Sehgal, CEO and Founder of BreachLock. "This report underscores the urgent need for a strong exposure management program and the prominent roles that PTaaS and EASM play in advancing exposure management capabilities for enterprises," Sehgal adds. "BreachLock maintains a strong customer focus as we continue innovating our PTaaS and EASM solutions to help our clients manage risk exposure and prioritization and shift from threat management to exposure management to be more proactive in addressing cyber threats."

BreachLock currently offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered pentesting solutions that deliver predictable, consistent, and more accurate results in real-time, every time by leveraging its AI, machine-based technology.

BreachLock is a global leader in PTaaS and penetration testing services. BreachLock offers automated, AI-powered, and human-delivered solutions in one integrated platform based on a standardized built-in framework that enables consistent and regular benchmarks of attack tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), security controls, and processes to deliver enhanced predictability, consistency, and accurate results in real-time, every time.

