Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement Involving Purchasers of Splunk Inc. Common Stock from May 21, 2020 to December 2, 2020, Inclusive

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

OAKLAND DIVISION

IN RE SPLUNK INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 4:20-cv-08600-JST Judge: Hon. Jon S. Tigar

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND

(III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Splunk Inc. ("Splunk") during the period from May 21, 2020 to December 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period") and continued to hold any Splunk common stock after December 2, 2020 (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for the purposes of settlement only on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff in the Action has reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $30,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

The Action involves allegations that Splunk and certain of its senior officers violated federal securities laws. Lead Plaintiff alleges that, during the period from May 21, 2020 through December 2, 2020, Splunk, Splunk's Chief Executive Officer Douglas Merritt, and Splunk's Chief Financial Officer Jason Child made certain material misrepresentations and omissions about whether Splunk was continuing to invest in marketing and continuing to hire and retain sales professionals in violation of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), and that Merritt and Child controlled Splunk when the alleged misstatements were made, in violation of Section 20(a) of the Exchange Act. Defendants deny the allegations in the Action and deny any violations of the federal securities laws. Issues and defenses at issue in the Action included (i) whether Defendants made materially false statements or omissions; (ii) whether Defendants made the statements with the required state of mind; (iii) whether the alleged misstatements caused class members' losses; and (iv) the amount of damages, if any.

A hearing will be held on February 22, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Jon S. Tigar at the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Courtroom 6 of the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building & United States Courthouse, 1301 Clay Street, Oakland, CA 94612, to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether, for purposes of the Settlement only, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated January 30, 2023 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iv) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (v) whether Lead Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Splunk Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173000, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-388-1755. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, www.SplunkSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than February 15, 2024, or submit it online by this date. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than January 25, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and expenses, must be submitted to the Court no later than January 25, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Splunk, any other Defendants or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Jonathan D. Uslaner, Esq.

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 2575

Los Angeles, CA 90067

(800) 380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Splunk Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173000

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 388-1755

www.SplunkSecuritiesLitigation.com

By Order of the Court

