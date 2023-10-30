WPBeginner Growth Fund Invests in Seahawk Media to Offer Professional WordPress Services to Small Business Owners

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WPBeginner Growth Fund , the leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses backed by Awesome Motive, is pleased to announce that it has acquired an investment stake in Seahawk Media, a global WordPress services provider offering white-label WordPress development and marketing services geared towards small businesses.

Over 1,000+ brands including DreamHost, GoDaddy, and others partner with Seahawk to offer custom WordPress services.

Over 1,000+ brands including DreamHost, GoDaddy, and numerous agencies partner with Seahawk to offer custom WordPress development, website maintenance & care packages, WordPress site migration, hacked website repair, and other services for their clients.

"The decision to invest in Seahawk was a no-brainer," said Syed Balkhi, Founder and CEO of WPBeginner & Awesome Motive. "I wanted to offer a reliable WordPress Pro services partner to our SMB audience that can handle all their website's technical needs at affordable prices while also offering our freelancer and WordPress agency audience a great solution to build recurring revenue by adding white-label services to their clients."

Over 25 million websites use Awesome Motive growth tools including OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others. WPBeginner Growth Fund's investment in Seahawk will help unlock strategic synergy across the portfolio and further Balkhi's mission of helping small businesses grow & compete with the big guys through superior growth tools and services.

"We're excited to be a part of WPBeginner Growth Fund family and to work with Syed as he joins our board," said Ryan James, co-founder and CEO of Seahawk Media. "WPBeginner has a strong history of helping top-tier WordPress companies accelerate their growth. It's a perfect time for us to explore new horizons and take our companies to the next level." Gautam Khorana, co-founder and COO of Seahawk Media also stated, "Our dev team already uses many Awesome Motive software solutions so it was a no-brainer for us to create closer strategic alignment here."

About WPBeginner Growth Fund

WPBeginner Growth Fund is a leading investment fund focused on WordPress businesses. Created by Syed Balkhi, founder & chief blogger at WPBeginner, the fund's portfolio boasts an impressive list of WordPress companies including MemberPress, Pretty Links, Formidable Forms, Uncanny Automator, Wholesale Suite, HeroThemes, FunnelKit, and more. WPBeginner is one of the largest free WordPress resource sites for beginners. Learn more about WPBeginner Growth Fund at wpbeginner.com

About Seahawk Media

Seahawk Media is a global professional WordPress services company offering white-label WordPress development, custom website design, WordPress maintenance, and other services. Over 1,000+ smart companies trust Seahawk for WordPress services including the likes of DreamHost, GoDaddy, Pressable, Alibaba Cloud, Vendasta, and more. Learn more about Seahawk Media at seahawkmedia.com

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a technology holding company behind popular web apps and growth tools like AIOSEO, OptinMonster, MonsterInsights, WPForms, AIOSEO, and over a dozen others. Over 25 million websites use Awesome Motive tools to get more traffic, subscribers, and sales. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

Media Contact

Faizan Ali

+1 (561) 408-1057

nest@seahawkmedia.com

View original content:

SOURCE WPBeginner Growth Fund