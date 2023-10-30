SBG Funding Named to Inc.'s Second Annual Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media announced the second annual Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 389 firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

We are thrilled to be 2023 power partner for B2B financing services," says Jeffrey Sachs , Founder & CEO of SBG Funding.

All 389 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

"We are thrilled to be honored by INC. as a 2023 power partner for our B2B financing services," says Jeffrey Sachs, Founder and CEO of SBG Funding. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to supporting businesses and helping them achieve their financial goals, and we look forward to continuing to provide top-tier services to our valued clients."

Remarkably, this milestone follows our recent announcement of being ranked on INC 5000 for the 2nd year running.

To view the complete list: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2023

SBG Funding is committed to providing financing solutions for businesses nationwide. Services include small business term loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. With a commitment to innovation, customer service, and industry expertise, SBG Funding is the go-to resource to access business capital to grow and prosper. To learn more, visit http://www.sbgfunding.com.

