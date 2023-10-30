REI Co-op to open in Beavercreek, Ohio in spring 2024

Store will serve 28,000 REI members in region and be fifth location in state

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open in Beavercreek, Ohio in spring 2024. The store will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. In addition, certified mechanics will tune and repair equipment through a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop.

(Credit: REI Co-op) REI Co-op will open at Beavercreek Shopping Center in Beavercreek, Ohio in spring 2024. The 23,000 square foot store will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. The location will also feature a full-service bike, ski and snowboard shop. (PRNewswire)

Store will serve 28,000 REI members in region and be fifth location in state.

"We look forward to joining the outdoor community in the outdoor capital of the Midwest. Even before we open our doors in Beavercreek, we have served 28,000 REI members who have traveled up to an hour to visit our stores in Cincinnati and Columbus," said Sean Sampson, REI regional director. "As we do in every community where we have a presence, REI will also establish partnerships with nonprofits doing incredible work to protect natural places and create belonging in the outdoors."

Store Facts

Address: Beavercreek Shopping Center at 2650 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, OH 45431

Store Size: Approximately 23,000 square feet

Features: Full-service bike shop and ski and snowboard shop , buy online-pick up in store, and curbside pickup

REI membership: 28,000 co-op members in Dayton DMA and 397,000 members in Ohio

REI stores in Ohio : Cincinnati (58 miles away, opened 2012), Cleveland (207 miles away, opened 2018), Columbus - Easton (75 miles away, opened 2014), and Columbus - Dublin (70 miles away, opened 2014)

As the country's largest consumer co-op, anyone is welcome to tap into the expertise of REI's store staff and online resources such as its Expert Advice library to learn or advance skills, plan adventures, and more. Members who join the co-op enjoy a range of benefits, including a used gear program called Re/Supply to find great deals on lightly used gear and trade-in products for gift cards, discounts on shop services and experiences, an annual Co-op Member Reward of 10% back on eligible purchases, and more.

REI's philanthropy efforts are centered on the belief that the outdoors should be a place where everyone can be themselves, access opportunities, and connect with their community. Locally, REI staff identify regional organizations whose missions focus on improving access to outdoor recreation places, as well as those connecting nearby underrepresented communities to time outdoors. More broadly, the co-op partners with state and national nonprofits that advocate for policies to protect the outdoors, for everyone. Last year, these combined efforts equated to $6.9 million invested in 503 nonprofits. In Ohio, 29 nonprofits received $601,000 in grant funding from the co-op.

The co-op also runs a publicly supported charity called the REI Cooperative Action Fund. The community supported nonprofit partners with nonprofits to build a more equitable outdoors. REI store teams also can recommend local nonprofits to receive support from the REI Fund. To learn more about recipients in Ohio visit https://www.reifund.org/grantees/locations.

Join the REI team

REI expects to hire approximately 45 employees for Beavercreek. Candidates interested in joining the team can learn more and apply online at REI.jobs . Candidates can set a job alert on the co-op's career site to be notified when positions post. All employees receive a wide variety of benefits, including generous product and service discounts, competitive pay and retirement contributions. REI employees also enjoy unique perks, such as two paid annual "Co-op Way Days" that allow them to enjoy their favorite outdoor activity and an additional paid day off on Black Friday to #OptOutside. REI is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables a life outdoors for everyone. The co-op seeks candidates who demonstrate shared values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 185 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

REI Co-op Logo (PRNewsFoto/REI) (PRNewsfoto/REI Co-op) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REI Co-op