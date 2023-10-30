Mondragon University, Mondragon Team Academy, and CUNY Law School's Community & Economic Development Clinic join forces on team entrepreneurship and innovative shared ownership models with a commitment to democratic governance and socioeconomic justice

"The Faculty of Business Studies of Mondragon University and its unit of Entrepreneurship, Mondragon Team Academy (MTA), are very honored to sign our Memorandum of Understanding with CUNY School of Law to pursue cooperation in joint development and joint research on entrepreneurship related programs with diverse departments and faculties of both universities on network construction and management for entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems. The agreement also will generate opportunities for student and teaching staff exchanges, and support for international learning expeditions design and implementation. We are most pleased with the possibilities that this agreement will generate between Mondragon and New York to reinforce social economy and entrepreneurship."