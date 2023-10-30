KEVIN ADELL REMOVES CW NETWORK IN DETROIT

DETROIT, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WADL-TV throws the CW Network off the Detroit market as it awaits FCC approval for its sale to Mission Broadcasting. It has been six months waiting and Kevin Adell does not believe it will be approved "anytime soon."

Transitionally, with the delay, the overall deal needed to be adjusted.

Adell casted off the CW Network immediately. WADL-TV was carrying both the CW and My Networks in Detroit, since there is a limited number of stations in the market. WADL has since restored the My Network to prior prominent position and time frames.

