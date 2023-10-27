First Dedicated Robotics ETF, ROBO Celebrates 10 Years

Celebrating a Decade of Innovation: 10th Anniversary of the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (Ticker: ROBO)

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- October 21, 2023, marked the 10th anniversary of the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (Ticker: ROBO), the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) with a focus on robotics, automation and artificial intelligence. Exchange Traded Concepts, advisor of the ROBO ETF, and VettaFi, the index provider, will be ringing the Opening BellÒ to celebrate this milestone today. They will also be joined by a select group of clients and partners.

ETC partnered with ROBO Global, now part of VettaFi, in 2013 to start a fund that invests in global companies that are driving transformative innovations in robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence (RAAI), across developed and emerging markets. By year four, ROBO reached $1 billion in assets under management and remains the largest of three ROBO Global ETFs advised by ETC.

Fast-forward a decade, and the landscape has transformed with the emergence of ChatGPT. Robotics, automation, and AI are no longer mere buzzwords; they have become fundamental drivers of progress across industries.

"As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the ROBO ETF, we look forward to the future with even greater anticipation," says J. Garrett Stevens, CEO of Exchange Traded Concepts.

The ROBO ETF invests across 14 different countries and takes a multi-cap approach, meaning it invests in small companies, large companies and everything in between.

"This strategy, a pioneering approach in thematic investing, invites investors into a growing tech space, where innovation knows no bounds, and the portfolio thrives on industry dynamism," says Zeno Mercer, Senior Research Analyst at VettaFi.

ABOUT ROBO GLOBAL ETFS

ROBO Global ETFs provides investors with a liquid, cost-effective and diversified way to gain access to rapidly evolving robotics technology and artificial intelligence (AI). Learn more at roboglobaletfs.com.

ABOUT EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS (ETC)

Exchange Traded Concepts is an SEC-registered independent investment adviser that specializes in white-label ETFs and offers ETF services spanning ETF-in-a-Box™ and sub-advisory to fund marketing and consulting. ETC provides the trust, board, and decades of experience to offer asset managers (hedge, SMAs, mutual) and others an efficient, cost-effective means to leverage the benefits of the ETF wrapper. Learn more at exchangetradedconcepts.com.

ABOUT VETTAFI

VettaFi LLC, is a data and analytics company with offices in the US and Canada. VettaFi is a provider of indexing, data & analytics, industry leading conferences, and digital distribution services to ETF issuers and fund managers. It operates the ETFdb, Advisor Perspectives, and ETF Trends websites and the LOGICLY portfolio analytics platform—engaging millions of investors annually—empowering and educating the modern financial advisor and institutional investor. For more information, visit vettafi.com.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found on the Funds' full or summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at www.roboglobaletfs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. International investments may also involve risk from unfavorable fluctuations in currency values, differences in generally accepted accounting principles, and from economic or political instability. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their stated objective. ROBO, HTEC, and THNQ are non-diversified.

The liquidity of the A-shares market and trading prices of A-shares could be more severely affected than the liquidity and trading prices of other markets because the Chinese government restricts the flow of capital into and out of the A-shares market. The funds may experience losses due to illiquidity of the Chinese securities markets or delay or disruption in execution or settlement of trades.

The risks associated with investments in Robotics and Automation Companies include, but are not limited to, small or limited markets for such securities, changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, rapid obsolescence, and government regulation. Robotics and Automation Companies, especially smaller, start-up companies, tend to be more volatile than securities of companies that do not rely heavily on technology. Rapid change to technologies that affect a company's products could have a material adverse effect on such company's operating results. Robotics and Automation Companies may rely on a combination of patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secret laws to establish and protect their proprietary rights in their products and technologies. There can be no assurance that the steps taken by these companies to protect their proprietary rights will be adequate to prevent the misappropriation of their technology or that competitors will not independently develop technologies that are substantially equivalent or superior to such companies' technology.

The risks associated with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies include, but are not limited to, small or limited markets, changes in business cycles, world economic growth, technological progress, rapid obsolescence, and government regulation. Rapid change to technologies that affect a company's products could have a material adverse effect on such company's operating results. AI Companies also rely heavily on a combination of patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secret laws to establish and protect their proprietary rights in their products and technologies. There can be no assurance that the steps taken by these companies to protect their proprietary rights will be adequate to prevent the misappropriation of their technology or that competitors will not independently develop technologies that are substantially equivalent or superior to such companies' technology. AI Companies typically engage in significant amounts of spending on research and development, and there is no guarantee that the products or services produced by these companies will be successful.

