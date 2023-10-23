Iconic Napa Valley Stalwart Sterling Vineyards Reopens

The Calistoga winery and visitor center opens for tour and tasting experiences on October 29th.

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three years after the Glass Fire forced its temporary closure. Sterling Vineyards is excited to reopen its doors and welcome visitors back beginning Sunday, October 29th. Over the past three years, the Sterling Vineyards team has dedicated themselves to an extensive renovation project, breathing new life into this iconic Napa Valley estate. The transformation includes the introduction of a new groundbreaking aerial gondola - the only one of its kind at any winery, expanded tasting and tour offerings, as well as a comprehensive commitment to sustainability and fire mitigation.

"The whole team at Sterling is thrilled to reopen our doors and welcome guests back to our newly renovated winery," explains Luke Magnini, Director of Hospitality at Sterling Vineyards. "We've embarked on a journey to revitalize and elevate the Sterling experience while preserving the timeless beauty and tradition that have made us a beloved Napa Valley destination. Guests can expect the same winery they have always known and loved with enhancements to signature Sterling offerings including our beloved aerial gondola."

As part of the renovation, Sterling Vineyards replaced its beloved aerial gondola. The new gondola,designed and manufactured by Doppelmayr, offers larger, fully ADA accessible cabins and boasts 360degree views of the northern Napa Valley – not seen previously. To take advantage of the breathtaking views, Sterling upgraded the gondola's path of travel, offering guests a slightly longer ascent to take advantage of the unobstructed views of the Palisades and Vaca Mountains. Sterling remains the only winery with an aerial gondola and one of the few triangular shaped gondolas in the world, making it a one-of-a-kind experience.

Recognizing sustainability as a core value for the future of Napa, the Sterling Vineyards team intentionally designed the winery with its environmental impact in mind– the winery, including the aerial gondola is 100% powered by renewable energy. Additionally, drought resistant plants have been placed throughout the property and a new underground water tank was built to enhance sustainability and safety measures.

To prevent future disruptions to the land, Sterling Vineyards has taken extensive measures in the preservation and protection of the property, starting with fire mitigation efforts. This includes clearing burnt native hillsides, assessing all at risk wineries in the Calistoga community, and bringing in sheep to graze the land regularly.

With new and improved attractions and the core identity of the original winery, Sterling Vineyards welcomes long time visitors and newcomers alike to the property with four new experiences: The Sterling Stroll, Tour and Terrace Tasting, Hilltop Tasting, and The Founders Experience. Guests interested in hosting private or corporate events can also book the St. Dunstan's Room. Named after the signature bell's that ring throughout the property, the St. Dunstan room welcomes up to 30 guests for an intimate wine tasting experience. All experiences include a round trip ride on Sterling's Aerial Gondola.

Guests will be able to book tours and tastings starting on October 29th. The property will be open Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 5 pm.

To learn more about Sterling Vineyards, visit sterlingvineyards.com

About Sterling Vineyards

Sterling Vineyards was founded in 1964 by Peter Newton and Michael Stone. Newton and Stone were early pioneers of crafting Bordeaux-inspired red wines in California, transforming Napa Valley into the premier winemaking appellation we know today. Sterling Vineyards quickly put the region on the map for creating top quality wines. The winery is an architectural icon and the only winery in the world with an aerial gondola. Today, Sterling Vineyards continues to delight consumers through commitment to consistency and quality. For more information, visit sterlingvineyards.com or @sterlingvineyards .

