Now Open: TYR Sport Unveils First-Ever Retail Location at Roosevelt Field

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYR Sport is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its inaugural brick-and-mortar retail location at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, N.Y.

Marking a significant milestone for TYR, the doors are officially open to the public today, providing a one-stop destination for fitness enthusiasts and competitive swimmers alike. The 2,200-plus square foot retail space in Metro New York's premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination showcases a comprehensive range of TYR's highly acclaimed products.

Powered by a team of knowledgeable and passionate sales associates, the store offers an immersive shopping experience for consumers. Visitors can explore the latest in performance footwear, innovative fitness apparel, and on-trend accessories, all backed by TYR's unwavering commitment to quality.

"The launch of our first retail location is a monumental moment for us," says TYR CEO, Matt DiLorenzo. "We are excited to provide a space for meaningful engagement with our brand. Venturing into brick-and-mortar retail showcases our commitment to broaden the TYR community, and we are eager to further this growth with another upcoming location set to open at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California in November."

The retail space is not just a shopping destination but an interactive hub for exercise enthusiasts. Beginning on Saturday morning October 21st, the first 1000 shoppers to visit the store will receive a free gift from TYR's training apparel collection. Grand opening month will also include an in-store appearance by WWE Superstar and TYR athlete Natalie Eva Marie. Shoppers and fans will have the opportunity to chat with the reality TV legend, pose for pictures, and get autographs while shopping. These initiatives underscore TYR's mission to foster a vibrant community around the brand.

Zachary Beloff, VP of Leasing at Simon, shared, "We are thrilled to officially welcome TYR, a brand synonymous with cutting-edge fitness and swim gear, to Roosevelt Field's esteemed roster of top brands in the category — joining the likes of Lululemon, Adidas, Travis Mathew, Oakley, and Dick's Sporting Goods. This exciting opening is part of our commitment to bringing a wider variety of unique, high-quality and exciting brands to the Long Island community."

TYR Sport was established in 1985 to provide the competitive swim market with new, innovative technical swimwear. Since its inception, TYR has grown to exist as one of the world's most recognizable fitness and swim brands. Whether it's personal records or world championships, we have the hard-earned hardware to back it up.

About TYR

At TYR, we create innovative and performance-driven products that empower athletes to reach their highest potential and inspire them to be their best selves. For more information, please visit TYR.com .

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe, and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

